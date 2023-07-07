Andrea P. Sunseri Honored as a Woman of the Month for June 2023 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Galveston, TX, July 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Andrea P. Sunseri of Galveston, Texas has been honored as a Woman of the Month for June 2023 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of real estate.
About Andrea P. Sunseri
Andrea P. Sunseri is a Realtor associate with Sand ‘N Sea Properties, LLC based in Galveston and Galveston Island, Texas. In her role, she is responsible for listing and selling residential properties and vacation rentals. Born on the Island, Andrea has a deep knowledge of the Galveston community, working with hundreds of clients. She completes 60-70 transactions per year, which makes her one of the top REALTORS® in Galveston.
With over 46 years of experience, Sunseri began her career when she was approached to be a Realtor by close friends John Lee and Gerald Sullivan. They asked their wives which of their friends might make a good Realtor. Both said “Andrea,” and upon being asked to join their team, without hesitation she said “Yes.” That was in 1977, and marked the beginning of her long and successful career in real estate.
Sunseri continues to stay on the cutting edge of the profession by attending seminars & conferences and has completed classes to attain several designations. She is a graduate of the REALTOR® Institute (GRI), Certified Residential Specialist (CRS), Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist (CLHMS), Resort and Second Home Property Specialist (RSPS), Accredited Buyer’s Representative (ABR), and Seller Representative Specialist (SRS). She also completed the National Association of REALTORS® e-PRO certification.
A recipient of many awards, Andrea was honored as the 1996 & 2007 GAR REALTOR® of the Year and received the 2009 GAR Outstanding Service Award. She was elected by Texas Monthly as a “Five Star Professional” from 2011 - 2023, Best REALTOR® for the Galveston Daily News 2015 - 2020, and Best REALTOR® - Galveston.com Awards in 2015, 2016 & 2017.
Her community involvement includes the City of Galveston Zoning Board of Adjustments, Planning Committee and Charter Review Committee, United Way Allocations Committee, Galveston College Foundation, and Hospice of Galveston County. She served as president of the Galveston Country Club Women’s Association, 1894 Grand Opera House, and is currently president of the Campeche Cove Homeowners Association. Andrea is also a founding member of the Peter Andrew Sunseri Memorial Scholarship Fund. She has won numerous community honors including the Junior League of Galveston County Sustainer of the Year, the Hospice Care Team’s Community Leader Honoree and was selected as one of the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce 2018 Women of the Year.
In her spare time, Andrea enjoys travelling and watching sports.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
