Rebecca E. Clements Recognized as a Professional of the Year for Two Consecutive Years by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Villas, NJ, July 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Rebecca E. Clements of Villas, New Jersey has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2023 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of nonprofits. Clements was also honored as a Professional of the Year for 2022.
About Rebecca E. Clements
A native of New Jersey, Rebecca E. Clements is the founder and director of Notas Bello Foundation, a nonprofit is dedicated to eliminating travel and financial barriers for veterans with special medical needs. With over 12 years of experience, Clements is responsible for transporting critical medical cases to VA specialists and facilities. She oversees the operations and management of the company.
Clements belongs to the V.F.W. and N.W.S.M.C.O.C. She earned an A.S. from West Jersey Health System in 1991.
In her spare time, Rebecca enjoys travelling and baking.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government, and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians, and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all the networking, exposure, and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
