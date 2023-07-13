Author William E. Hardison's New Audiobook, “All About Us: Short Stories of Life Written in Rhythm and Rhyme,” is a Poetic Journey of Humor and Encouragement of Faith
Recent audiobook release “All About Us: Short Stories of Life Written in Rhythm and Rhyme,” from Audiobook Network author William E. Hardison, is a moving and thought-provoking collection of rhymes and verses exploring the author's personal views and struggles through life, designed to encourage listeners to open their hearts and minds to faith.
Newport News, VA, July 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- William E. Hardison has completed his new audiobook, “All About Us: Short Stories of Life Written in Rhythm and Rhyme”: a series of homespun verses designed to touch on many aspects that enter people’s lives and capture the ingredients of life that listeners of all walks of life can identify with.
Born and raised in Wilmington, North Carolina, author William E. Hardison entered the US Air Force in 1949 and completed four years of service while stationed in Texas, Washington, DC, Guam, and Florida. Hardison came to Newport News, Virginia, in 1952 and worked for the shipyard until 1955, when he then worked with C&O Railroad. He retired in 1987 after thirty-three years of service. The author married Barbara Duling, a Newport News native in 1955, and together they were blessed with three children, eight grandchildren, and thirteen great-grandchildren.
“The contents are based strictly on the fibers and guidelines of high morality and goodwill, dedicated to all people who believe and practice the good things in the eyes of our loving God and Savior,” writes Hardison. “The primary intention … is to make a difference in the lives of the readers, by expressing here all the true joys and agonies, while living and dealing with the ‘ups and downs’ we all encounter, and hopefully fill a void with happiness. If this occurs with only one individual, then I’ll feel my writings are not in vain.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author William E. Hardison’s new audiobook is a deeply emotional and thought-provoking journey through the author’s mind that aims to connect and inspire listeners from all different backgrounds and is sure to remain with listeners long after its stirring conclusion.
All About Us: Short Stories of Life Written in Rhythm and Rhyme, with audio narrated by a professional, contains 417 pages and it is divided into 7 parts, HUMOR, INSPIRATION, IDEALS, MEMORIES, TUMOLT, HOLIDAY SEASONS, and 911 CALLS.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “All About Us: Short Stories of Life Written in Rhythm and Rhyme” by William E. Hardison through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
