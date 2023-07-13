Author William E. Hardison's New Audiobook, “All About Us: Short Stories of Life Written in Rhythm and Rhyme,” is a Poetic Journey of Humor and Encouragement of Faith

Recent audiobook release “All About Us: Short Stories of Life Written in Rhythm and Rhyme,” from Audiobook Network author William E. Hardison, is a moving and thought-provoking collection of rhymes and verses exploring the author's personal views and struggles through life, designed to encourage listeners to open their hearts and minds to faith.