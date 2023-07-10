New Discounted Furniture Store Now Open in Charlotte
Charlotte, NC, July 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- TDF Furniture, a recognized provider of high-quality, affordable home furnishings, announces the inauguration of a new retail store at 8500 Pineville-Matthews Rd., Charlotte, NC 28226. This opening reaffirms TDF Furniture's reputation as a premier discounted furniture retailer in North Carolina, offering an extensive selection of products from renowned furniture brands.
TDF Furniture strives to democratize access to leading brands including Ashley Furniture, American Woodcrafters, Emerald Home Furnishings, International Furniture Direct, Liberty, Hooker Furniture, and Bradington-Young. By providing these high-quality furnishings at significant savings, TDF Furniture enhances the customer's ability to acquire superior furniture without straining their budget.
The Charlotte store extends a wide selection of furniture suitable for bedrooms, dining rooms, living rooms, and outdoor spaces. Their bedroom range includes a diverse assortment of beds, chests, dressers, and nightstands. The dining room offerings comprise dining tables, chairs, benches, and cabinets. An extensive array of power furniture, ottomans, accent pieces, sofas, loveseats, and sectionals are part of the living room collection. The store also provides a selection of mattresses and foundations.
One of the unique offerings at TDF Furniture is the flexibility for customers to purchase directly off the floor or place special orders, ensuring the furniture purchased aligns with their style and preference. Exceptional customer service coupled with an attractive pricing model enhances the overall shopping experience at TDF Furniture.
The new store operates from 10 am to 5:30 pm. Interested patrons can visit TDF Furniture at 8500 Pineville-Matthews Rd., Charlotte, NC 28226.
About TDF Furniture:
TDF Furniture, a respected discounted furniture retailer, is known for its broad variety of quality furniture brands at reasonable prices. The company is committed to offering a standout customer experience, from the diverse product selection to excellent customer service.
For further information on TDF Furniture, one can visit their website at www.TDFFurniture.com or follow them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TDFCharlotte.
Contact
Garrett DeFries
704-392-8661
www.TDFFurniture.com
contact@tdffurniture.com
