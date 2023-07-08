TVS Light Network Enhances 24/7 Streaming FAST Network on WatchYour.TV with Addition of Twelve Classic Family Shows
The Smith Family, Barney Miller, ALF, Murphy Brown, Mary Tyler Moore, Rhoda, Cloris Leachman, Family, Alice, Small Wonder, Blossom, and Courtship of Eddie's Father all join the Fall 2023 schedule on WatchYour.TV, powered by Tulix.
California City, CA, July 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- TVS Light Network, the 24/7 streaming FAST channel from TVS Television Network, has added a dozen classic sitcoms to the channel for the 2023 Fall season. TVS Light Network showcases family programming and is one of 40 TVS FAST channels on the WatchYour.TV platform, powered by Tulix.
The new shows join other classic sitcoms on the TVS Light Network. These include Ozzie + Harriet, Mr. Ed, The Real McCoys, Andy Griffith Show, Make Room For Daddy, Mr. Ed, Dick Van Dyke Show, Beverly Hillbillies, Green Acres, My Favorite Martian, Petticoat Junction, Hello World, My Three Sons, Dennis the Menace, and Date With the Angels.
TVS Light Network is a part of the TVS Classic TV bundle of FAST channels. Other channels in the bundle include TVS Main Street Network, TVS Comedy Network, TVS Front Page Detective Network, TVS Cyber Network, TVS, Hi Tops Network, and TVS Pinball Network.
Other TVS bundles include TVS Sports Networks, TVS Classic Movie Networks, TVS Lifestyle Networks, and TVS Music Networks. All TVS programming includes classic TV from the first 50 years of broadcast TV along with more than 500 new shows from the TVS First Look Original Productions package.
TVS Television Network was founded in 1960 and is the fourth oldest commercial broadcast TV network in the USA. TVS has produced thousands of national programs for broadcast, cable, mobile, OTT, PPV, FAST, SVOD, AVOD, home video, and OOH platforms.
