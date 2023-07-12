Gehenna Gaming Launches Camp Gehenna in Collaboration with The Facility Productions and Cerberus Interactive Media
Gehenna Gaming is excited to announce Camp Gehenna, a three-day, three-night immersive survival horror experience inspired by Appalachian folklore, the summer camp slashers of the 80s and 90s, and asymmetric multiplayer survival horror video games.
Atlanta, GA, July 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Gehenna Gaming, a leading immersive horror tabletop gaming company, is excited to announce the launch of Camp Gehenna, a nostalgic and immersive live-action gaming experience. Developed in partnership with The Facility Productions and Cerberus Interactive Media, Camp Gehenna aims to capture the essence of summer camp experiences while providing a terrifying supernatural adventure.
Camp Gehenna transports participants into a captivating world of a mysterious and eerie summer camp. Drawing inspiration from classic horror genres, this live-action survival horror experience will immerse players in a chilling narrative filled with supernatural terrors and suspenseful challenges.
"This collaboration between Gehenna Gaming, The Facility Productions, and Cerberus Interactive Media has allowed us to create an incredibly immersive experience with Camp Gehenna," said Ian E. Muller, founder of Gehenna Gaming. "We wanted to capture the experience of summer camp adventures and blend it with supernatural elements that have fascinated horror enthusiasts for centuries. Camp Gehenna is a unique opportunity for players to relive the nostalgia of summer camp while bringing the slasher movies of the 70s, 80s, and 90s to life."
The Facility Productions, a multimedia horror production company, brings its storytelling and live performance expertise to Camp Gehenna, enhancing the nostalgic atmosphere and creating an immersive game system that will transport players back to their childhood summer camp memories. Cerberus Interactive Media, an innovative live-action roleplaying production studio, contributes its passion for safe, collaborative storytelling, providing safety training and guidance for players and staff.
"We are proud to partner with Gehenna Gaming and Cerberus Interactive Media to bring Camp Gehenna to life," said Ellie Collins, Founder of The Facility Productions. "We are working to create an immersive and authentic game system for this event, where players will feel like they have stepped into a horror movie. Camp Gehenna is a unique experience that will captivate and thrill all who dare to attend."
Camp Gehenna will be held in the mountains northwest of Atlanta, Georgia, offering participants the opportunity to embark on a weekend of immersive horror gaming, summer camp activities, and a live-action escape room-style experience. Players can choose from a variety of adventures, including investigating supernatural mysteries, fleeing terrifying creatures, and uncovering the dark secrets of the camp.
For more information about Camp Gehenna and to secure a spot, visit the official website at www.campgehenna.com. Follow Gehenna Gaming on social media for the latest updates and announcements.
About Gehenna Gaming
Gehenna Gaming is a leading immersive horror tabletop gaming company, specializing in providing unique and terrifying gaming experiences. With a commitment to safety, consent, and inclusivity, Gehenna Gaming creates unforgettable tabletop gaming adventures.
About The Facility Productions
The Facility Productions is a multimedia company known for its innovative approach to creating captivating live-performance media. Creators of the multi-award nominated podcast, The Blood Crow Stories, and ATL by Night, the longest-running Vampire: The Masquerade actual play, The Facility Productions brings horror stories to life, leaving audiences thrilled and captivated.
About Cerberus Interactive Media
Cerberus Interactive Media is a live-action roleplaying production studio dedicated to producing immersive, consent-based storytelling experiences. Helmed by an international trio of passionate game creators and designers, Cerberus Interactive Media seeks to create interactive role-playing experiences where participants can trust that they can safely explore what horrors lurk in the dark together.
