P.O.W.E.R. - Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Welcomes New Women of Empowerment Members
Manhasset, NY, July 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) welcomes their new Women of Empowerment members who are being recognized for their achievements and contributions in the many fields and industries listed below.
About The Newest Women of Empowerment Members
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is proud to highlight their newest Women of Empowerment members who are now recognized members of P.O.W.E.R.:
Abby Engelman--Real Estate
Amy Chamberlin--Government
Anastasiya Arina--Construction/Building
Angela C.--Health/Fitness
Angela Sorensen--Financial Services
Annette R. Crymes--Food/Beverages
Armor Keller--Art
Arnita L. Ware--Publishing
Ashley Full--Retail Industry
Barbara Hampton--Consulting
Barbara M. Jazwinski--Education
Bella Amore--Entertainment
Bethzaida Hernandez-Pierce--Ministry
Brianna Connors--Education
Carole L. Hamm--Retail Industry
Carroll Anne Grece--Healthcare
Cessaly D. Hutchinson--Real Estate
Cheryl Mchunguzi--Healthcare
Chrissy Russell--Beauty/Cosmetics
Christine A. Magan--Education
Constance I. Reiss--Healthcare
Danielle J. Gibbs--Gaming/Casinos
Darlene Y. Cork--Beauty/Cosmetics
Deb Krekel--Healthcare
Deborah C. Welch--Travel
Denise B. Fleming--Entertainment
Diane E. McLaughlin--Retail Industry
Diatra L. Mason--Government
Dorotha Graham Cicchinelli--Mental Health Care
Ducila Camacho Schanz--Notary Public
Eileen Ruth Borris--Mental Health Care
Elizabeth Lockhart--Retail Industry
Elizabeth A. Horan--Law/Legal Services
Eve Carson--Publishing
Farah Malik--Healthcare
Gertrudis Hernandez-Cohen--Education
Ginger K. Houghton--Mental Health Care
Harriet Rosmarin Gertner--Real Estate
Heather Coleman--Education
Holly C. Vega--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Idalmys Garcia--Healthcare
Immacolata Giocoli--Real Estate
Jacque Colbert--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Jamille Mitchell--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Janice H. Melton--Education
Jenifer Schwartz--Food/Beverages
Jenna Fortino--Publishing
Jennifer Tipton--Health/Fitness
Jennifer E. Tubbesing--Business
Jennifer Rae Silva--Healthcare
Jessica H. Ressler--Law/Legal Services
JoAnne Marie Terris--Financial Services
Jodie L. Vaughn--Publishing
Joni D. Moss--Healthcare
Joyce Meyerdirk-McKenzie--Real Estate
Julie Palmer-Blackwell--Education
Karen Ann Rawlings--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Karen E. Dorse--Health Services
Karla Campbell--Coaching
Katherine L. McCrink--Law/Legal Services
Katrina M. Darcey--Insurance
Kelly L. Uanino--Healthcare
Kim Farris--Publishing
LaShawn Y. Traylor--Life Coaching
Latesha Mathis--Health Services
Laura Merino-Franco--Retail Industry
Leah Tiner--Construction/Building
Lecresa D. Prescott--Law/Legal Services
Lilian C. Dutra--Staffing/Recruiting
Linda Patten--Transportation
Lisa Crossley--Retail Industry
Lisa M. Sitko--Plumbing
Lisa T. Hogge--Education
Lourie Davis--Education
Lydia Mercedes Vazquez--Financial Services
Lynn Hale Shauinger--Mental Health Care
Manar E. Ettayem--Education
Marianna R. Deal--Government
Melanie D. Kossan--Wholesale
Melissa J. Dyer--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Meredith J. Kenyon--Law/Legal Services
Monique D. Joiner-Hollis--Construction/Building
Nadege Noel--Entertainment
Nadine Spring--Nutrition/Wellness
Naima A. Warsame--Education
Nancy Erickson--Sports
Nancy Meyer-Adams--Education
Nelida Martinez--Window Treatments
Nika Hollingsworth--Retail Industry
Nilanjana Bose--Healthcare
Nishka Oakley--Retail Industry
Patricia Cuffee--Seamstress
Patricia Gonzales--Retail Industry
Patricia Turner--Window Treatments
Paula D. Harrell--Education
Penny Talley--Education
Rena Kelley--Education
Richarne A. Fuqua--Mental Health Care
Rochelle L. Morgan--Consulting
Rosalie Griffith--Healthcare
Savannah Burgdorf--Education
Scout Stormcloud Hook--Art
Shari Brozinsky--Advertising/Marketing
Sherese L. Green--Education
Sueanne E. McKinney--Education
Susanna Smith--Life Coaching
Tabia Pope--Communications
Tammy Alexander--Education
Tammy R. Westerman--Mental Health Care
Tawnya R. Raistrick--Healthcare
Teresa B. Moore--Mental Health Care
Terri A. Vano--Fine Art
Thaibinh Hernandez--Education
Thuy H. Sekhou-Duong--Healthcare
Tiffany Griffin--Motivational Speaker
Tracey Lynn Love--Real Estate
Trisha Sackman--Engineering
Trudina Patterson--Education
Tylesha Shaneeâ€™ Baxter--Retail Industry
Uvanne C. Rose--Real Estate
Uzma A. Chaudhry--Healthcare
V. Diana Voicu-Marinescu--Law/Legal Services
Valerie J. Thomas--Healthcare
Victory Edmond--Advertising/Marketing
Zijian Coco Guan--Law/Legal Services
About P.O.W.E.R. MAGAZINE - Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.- Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success. For more information about POWER visit www.powerwomenofexcellence.com
Contact
P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence RecognizedContact
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
