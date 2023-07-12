Immigration Attorney Alena Shautsova Helped a Salvadorian National to Receive Asylum in the United States.
A national of El Salvador whose family suffered from gang violence was granted asylum in the United States.
New York, NY, July 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- A Salvadorian national whose family suffered from gang violence in their home country was recently granted asylum by the U.S. immigration judge after a successful argument that she belonged to a particular social group, her own family, and that she has been persecuted on that account in El Salvador.
Ms. Shautsova comments that "'gang violence asylum cases' are not easy to win due to the previous administration's attempts to foreclose victims of gang violence from qualifying for asylum in the United States. The case involved a client whose family was extorted 'rent,' assaulted, and threatened by the local gangs. Tragically, some family members were murdered."
"This case presented a particular concern because it has been pending in the Immigration system for almost six years. During this time, fortunately for the client, the administration changed, and so did the approach towards the 'particular social group' asylum cases. Such a change appeared to be life-changing for our client. If under the Trump administration, the family were likely to lose their case; under the current administration, they were able to receive the much-deserved security and protection in the United States."
Ms. Shautsova is a New York Immigration attorney and can be reached at (917) 885-2261 or email at office@shautsova.com.
Ms. Shautsova comments that "'gang violence asylum cases' are not easy to win due to the previous administration's attempts to foreclose victims of gang violence from qualifying for asylum in the United States. The case involved a client whose family was extorted 'rent,' assaulted, and threatened by the local gangs. Tragically, some family members were murdered."
"This case presented a particular concern because it has been pending in the Immigration system for almost six years. During this time, fortunately for the client, the administration changed, and so did the approach towards the 'particular social group' asylum cases. Such a change appeared to be life-changing for our client. If under the Trump administration, the family were likely to lose their case; under the current administration, they were able to receive the much-deserved security and protection in the United States."
Ms. Shautsova is a New York Immigration attorney and can be reached at (917) 885-2261 or email at office@shautsova.com.
Contact
Law Office of Alena ShautsovaContact
Alena Shautsova
(917) 885-2261
http://www.shautsova.com
http://www.russianspeakinglawyerny.com
Alena Shautsova
(917) 885-2261
http://www.shautsova.com
http://www.russianspeakinglawyerny.com
Categories