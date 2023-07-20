Author Nitki's Dad's New Audiobook, “The Warrior Within,” is an Overview of the Author's Life and the People and Experiences That Have Defined Him Along the Way
Recent audiobook release “The Warrior Within,” from Audiobook Network author Nitki's Dad, is a compelling series of moments throughout the author's life that led to a pivotal self-reflection and a personal journey towards spiritual and mental healing. Through his story, Nitki's Dad reveals the importance of taking ownership of one's choices to learn from past mistakes and not repeat them.
New York, NY, July 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Nitki's Dad, a former U.S. Marine who grew up in a large family in northwest Ohio and was a friend to all he met, has completed his new audiobook, “The Warrior Within”: an honest and frank reflection of the choices made by the author throughout his life, and the spiritual journey of growth and healing he has experienced to move past his previous mistakes and regrets to become a better man.
The author shares, “I’d undertake a brutally honest assessment of the reflection in the mirror after experiencing the worst regret in my life in late spring 2003—not an easy task. But to figure out and overcome what held me back from proposing and marrying Jill, I couldn't allow anything to continue taking up space in my mind, living rent-free, impacting my present or future. Adrienne is who I confided in. Nothing earth-shattering, but it brought us closer long before we ever talked about marriage.
“Loved ones would test me a decade later, including one who had me feeling almost broken at times. Its outcome was unfortunate, but the life lessons were invaluable. I became spiritually aware in my teens; I wouldn't know its name until decades later. As a spiritual being on a human journey, I needed to learn more about myself and grow. Hindsight would confirm this and the purpose for the pain. I was ‘walking the Red Road.’
“With technology, the internet, and social media, we have more ways to connect but are less connected than ever before. I may not be able to change the world, but my world has changed. I took ownership, was honest with my reflection, and challenged the warrior residing within to rise. It happened one step and day at a time. Life is a gift from the Creator; what we do and act in this life matters. My gift back is what I do with my life. My story is how I confirmed who I am, reaffirming who I will strive to continue to be.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Nitki's Dad’s new audiobook is a thought-provoking and deeply personal reflection that will take listeners on a beautiful journey to discover how the author took control of his life, both physically and spiritually, after living with regret and not realizing what was keeping him from his fullest potential. Through his writings, Nitki’s Dad emphasizes the importance of taking stock of one’s own life, and the need for humans to learn from the experiences of others so one does not repeat their mistakes.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “The Warrior Within” by Nitki's Dad through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
The author shares, “I’d undertake a brutally honest assessment of the reflection in the mirror after experiencing the worst regret in my life in late spring 2003—not an easy task. But to figure out and overcome what held me back from proposing and marrying Jill, I couldn't allow anything to continue taking up space in my mind, living rent-free, impacting my present or future. Adrienne is who I confided in. Nothing earth-shattering, but it brought us closer long before we ever talked about marriage.
“Loved ones would test me a decade later, including one who had me feeling almost broken at times. Its outcome was unfortunate, but the life lessons were invaluable. I became spiritually aware in my teens; I wouldn't know its name until decades later. As a spiritual being on a human journey, I needed to learn more about myself and grow. Hindsight would confirm this and the purpose for the pain. I was ‘walking the Red Road.’
“With technology, the internet, and social media, we have more ways to connect but are less connected than ever before. I may not be able to change the world, but my world has changed. I took ownership, was honest with my reflection, and challenged the warrior residing within to rise. It happened one step and day at a time. Life is a gift from the Creator; what we do and act in this life matters. My gift back is what I do with my life. My story is how I confirmed who I am, reaffirming who I will strive to continue to be.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Nitki's Dad’s new audiobook is a thought-provoking and deeply personal reflection that will take listeners on a beautiful journey to discover how the author took control of his life, both physically and spiritually, after living with regret and not realizing what was keeping him from his fullest potential. Through his writings, Nitki’s Dad emphasizes the importance of taking stock of one’s own life, and the need for humans to learn from the experiences of others so one does not repeat their mistakes.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “The Warrior Within” by Nitki's Dad through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
Contact
Audiobook NetworkContact
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Categories