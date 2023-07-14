Susan L. Krigbaum Recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2023 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Cordova, TN, July 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Susan L. Krigbaum of Cordova, Tennessee, has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2023 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of Delivery/Logistics.
About Susan L. Krigbaum
After 30 years' experience, Susan L. Krigbaum is a retired vice president of IT for FedEx. In her role, she was responsible for management, leadership, and IT.
Born July 30, 1957, in Oxford, Mississippi, Susan obtained her M.A. in Organizational Leadership from Union University.
In her spare time, Susan likes to renovate homes, flip houses, participate in church activities, and spend time with her grandchildren.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government, and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians, and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all the networking, exposure, and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
