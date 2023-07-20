Emilio Rivero’s New Book, "Barrio Adentro Por Dentro," is a Riveting Piece on the Plight of Cuban Doctors and Collaborators in Venezuela
Recent release “Barrio Adentro Por Dentro,” from Page Publishing author Emilio Rivero, is an informative account that highlights the intolerable social situation in Venezuela.
Tamarac, FL, July 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Emilio Rivero, an author from Cuba, has completed his new book, “Barrio Adentro Por Dentro”: an insightful read that recounts the author’s inhumane experiences working in Venezuela during the Chávez government. Here, he expounds the level of exploitation that he and other Cuban doctors and collaborators had dealt with over the years.
“This book reflects some aspects of the life and feelings of Cuban doctors and collaborators in Venezuela. In turn, collect their way of living and working where they can feel the true ‘exploitation of man by man.’ But despite this inhumane treatment, the majority of those who are sent to these missions accept and use them to evade the Cuban miseries, and see in the mission the opportunity to escape to a free country, seeking a dignified development and just to the profession they carry out.
“This book is based on real events and experiences of the author.”
Published by Page Publishing, Emilio Rivero’s engrossing narrative cast light upon the harsh social standing of the Cuban professionals. It’s a story that is worthy of the world’s attention.
Readers who wish to experience this straightforward work can purchase “Barrio Adentro Por Dentro” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
