Brian Eaton to Release New Dystopian Prog-Concept Album, Tabernacle for the Sun, October 6
The new album by Brian Eaton is a prog-rock concept that begins like a scene out of a dystopian Spaghetti Western at high noon. Inspired by the concept and enigmatic phrase found in Psalm 19, the album explores the revelation of the sun as both a manifestation of the Divine and a metaphor for the Divine. And the ultimate consequences for man’s rejection of this revelation.
Portland, OR, July 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Tabernacle for the Sun, Brian Eaton’s musical interpretation of the enigmatic phrase found in the Psalms, will be released on digital platforms on October 6 via his label, Eatin’ Records. The lead single, “The Tares,” the second track from the upcoming prog-rock concept album, is out now on YouTube to stream and is also included to download/stream with digital album pre-orders on Bandcamp now. Fans can also pre-order the album on iTunes & Amazon and pre-save on Spotify to stream/download upon its release at BrianEaton.com starting August 4.
The new album is inspired by the concept found in Psalm 19 in which the heavens, and in particular the sun, convey God’s glory in the physical universe, known as His general, or natural, revelation to man. It undulates between the idea of the heavens being a shelter for the sun and a manifestation of the Divine, to needing shelter from the power of the sun: a metaphor for the Divine. And, ultimately, deals with the consequences of man’s unbelief and rejection of that revelation.
Like a scene out of a dystopian Spaghetti Western at high noon, the record begins with the tension-building intro “Bind and Burn” followed by the twangy, retro guitars and whistling of “The Tares” (inspired by the Parable of the Tares): the outlaws who reject the Divine and embrace lawlessness, and ultimately suffer the inevitable repercussions. It then moves on to the multipart title tracks which revolve around the opposing ideas of shelters, mentioned above, and, finally, concludes with the aftermath of man’s rejection and unbelief in the tracks “Wormwood Ruins” and “Jackals in Castles.”
This is Eaton’s fifth studio album (third rock album) following his 2022 jazz fusion release, All The Earth Will Mourn, which received praise from jazz greats Jean-Luc Ponty and Seven-Time Grammy winner Paul Wertico (Pat Metheny Group). The musician/producer also released a rock cover of John Lennon’s “Mind Games” as a stand-alone single earlier this year.
Eaton, who has been featured in Bass Musician Magazine, All About Jazz, World of Jazz, Beatles News, and more, continues his usual multi-tasking abilities by producing, engineering, and performing all the instruments and vocals on the new album. He also moonlights as the Playlist Editor for All About Jazz.
Track Listing for Tabernacle for the Sun:
1. Bind and Burn
2. The Tares
3. Tabernacle for the Sun, Pt. 1
4. Tabernacle for the Sun, Pt. 2
5. Wormwood Ruins
6. Tabernacle for the Sun, Pt. 3
7. Jackals in Castles
For more information, visit BrianEaton.com
