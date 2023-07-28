Brian Eaton to Release New Dystopian Prog-Concept Album, Tabernacle for the Sun, October 6

The new album by Brian Eaton is a prog-rock concept that begins like a scene out of a dystopian Spaghetti Western at high noon. Inspired by the concept and enigmatic phrase found in Psalm 19, the album explores the revelation of the sun as both a manifestation of the Divine and a metaphor for the Divine. And the ultimate consequences for man’s rejection of this revelation.