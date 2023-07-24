Amanda Breznay Joins KIDaccount as New Account Executive
St. Louis, MO, July 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- KIDaccount, a leading provider of school safety software, is pleased to announce the appointment of Amanda Breznay as their new Account Executive. In this role, Amanda will be responsible for developing and managing strategic relationships with educational institutions to promote the adoption of KIDaccount's school safety solutions.
With a strong background in education and an unwavering commitment to student safety, Amanda brings a wealth of experience to her new position. Her deep understanding of the unique challenges schools face in ensuring a safe learning environment makes her an invaluable asset to KIDaccount's mission.
"We are thrilled to welcome Amanda to the KIDaccount team," said Keith Petty, President and CEO of KIDaccount. "Her expertise in the education industry and passion for student safety align perfectly with our company's vision. We believe Amanda's addition will further strengthen our position as a leading provider of comprehensive school safety solutions."
Amanda's primary focus will be to cultivate and expand KIDaccount's client base, establishing strong relationships with school districts, administrators, and other educational institutions. She will work closely with KIDaccount's product development team to ensure the company's software offerings meet the evolving needs of schools nationwide.
"I am honored to join KIDaccount and contribute to their mission of creating safer learning environments for students," said Amanda Breznay. "KIDaccount's innovative school safety software empowers schools to proactively address security concerns. I am excited to collaborate with educators and provide them with the tools they need to protect their students and staff."
Amanda holds a master’s degree in education with an emphasis in human resources development from the University of Missouri. Her extensive background and experience as a retired Marketing and Economics teacher in a major school district has equipped her with a deep understanding of customer needs and the ability to deliver KIDaccount’s tailored solutions. In addition to her teaching duties, Amanda was the Career and Technical Education Department Chair, a highly involved DECA Advisor in the state of Missouri, and currently serves as the president of the Missouri DECA board.
About KIDaccount:
KIDaccount is a leading provider in daily school safety and dismissal security to help schools and districts improve student outcomes, enhance accountability, and streamline school operations. As a completely integrated daily school safety solution, KIDaccount enables schools to easily account for every student, staff, and visitor — all day, every day. Driven by a culture of research, development, and customer service, KIDaccount provides schools with the utmost expertise in daily safety and security. For more information on KIDaccount school safety products, please visit the company’s website or contact Kim Robertson at (314) 441-3323.
