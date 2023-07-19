DMX and Wade Martin Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop with a New Release
Multi-platinum producer Wade Martin has just released his latest production, "The Prayer," recorded by DMX. The song was made into a tribute to DMX's life and to celebrate the anniversary of 50 years of Hip-Hop in which a Las Vegas Red Carpet video premiere will debut on November 17.
Las Vegas, NV, July 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Producer Wade Martin, who has worked with 50 Cent, Nas, Flavor Flav, Coolio and more artists, has come out of retirement to create a DMX masterpiece, titled, "The Prayer." In the short month since its release, the track has already gone gold with platinum soon to come.
On November 17, 2023, in Las Vegas (exact location to be disclosed to ticket holders only), Wade will unveil "The Prayer" music video with a celebrity filled red carpet extravaganza. In addition, a portion of all revenue from the release will be donated to Neonatal Rescue, a foundation dedicated to saving babies in third-world countries.
For media use only, here is "The Prayer" music video being released to the public on November 17: https://youtu.be/GTaK_9nWGqA
For more information on Wade Martin, visit the links below:
https://youtu.be/Wl0qDfKWL1Y
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wade_Martin_Handley
Instagram: @wademartinofficial
For more information on Neonatal Rescue, visit the links below:
https://neonatalrescue.org
Instagram: @neonatelrescue
For more information on DMX, visit the link below:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/DMX
Contact
Ava Rose AgencyContact
Tyra Bell-Holland
702-461-4115
www.avaroseagency.com
