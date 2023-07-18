New York Health Welcomes Board-Certified Obstetrician and Gynecologist Dr. Israel Brown
Ronkonkoma, NY, July 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- New York Health (NY Health) is proud to announce the addition of board-certified obstetrician and gynecologist Israel K.O.B. Brown, DO, FACOOG. Dr. Brown will practice at 518 Hawkins Ave, Ronkonkoma 11779, and 6277 NY-25A, Wading River, NY 11792.
“We are thrilled to have Dr. Brown join NY Health,” said Dr. Rohit Reejsinghani, FACP, MBA, Executive Director of NY Health. “Dr. Brown brings 14 years of experience in Women's Health and will make a great addition to our practice.”
Dr. Brown brings a wealth of expertise and a patient-centered, holistic approach to his practice. His areas of specialization include Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome and Menstrual Disorders, Endometriosis, and Diabetic Complications in pregnancy.
Dr. Brown received his doctorate of osteopathy from Kansas City University, College of Osteopathic Medicine and Biosciences in Kansas City, MO. He completed his internship at The Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine in Philadelphia, PA, and his residency at Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in Brooklyn, NY.
He is a fellow of the American College of Osteopathic Obstetricians and Gynecologists (FACOOG), as well as a member of the American Congress of Obstetricians and a member of Gynecologists (ACOG), the American Osteopathic Association (AOA).
Prior to his medical career, Dr. Brown. hold(s) degrees in Biochemistry and Microbiology from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Ghana and the University of Oklahoma, Norman, respectively. As an Alum of the National Health Service Corp, Dr. Brown worked with the underserved communities of Fresno County, California, as well as in private practice.
"I am excited to join NY Health and contribute to their vision and mission of providing healthcare to patients regardless of their backgrounds," said Dr. Brown.
Dr. Brown speaks English, Twi, Akan, and Guan. In his free time, he enjoys spending time with family, nature exploration, arts, culture, and history.
To make an appointment with Dr. Brown, please call 631-473-7171. For more information, visit nyhealth.com.
