Author Marilyn Miller's New Audiobook, "Only A Woman Can Make A Difference," is a Poignant Tale of Strangers Drawn Together Through Uncertainty to Help Guide Each Other
Recent audiobook release “Only A Woman Can Make A Difference,” from Audiobook Network author Marilyn Miller, is a fascinating and riveting story that follows the lives of a group of people living in a small town, who are brought together through a common denominator that changes the course of their lives forever.
New York, NY, July 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Marilyn Miller, a published children’s book author, a widow, and a loving mother of two boys who holds a lifelong passion for writing, has completed her new audiobook, “Only A Woman Can Make A Difference”: centers around a small group whose lives become forever intertwined through their shared experiences.
Miller writes, “Caroline, an independent woman climbing the ladder, learns the true meaning of love and family.
“Susan is seen to be a goody two-shoes with a black-and-white God.
“Margaret is a young widow who finds herself moving into a new town without family. Yet she learns self-reliance and to cling to her faith.
“Robert, sort of an orphan, has lived in foster homes all his life. His parents are in prison and have given up rights long ago.
“John is a widower with two young girls and finds that true love is not just a once-in-a-lifetime thing.
“Phillip, Frances, Lee, and Barbara are parents who learn the true meaning of letting go.
“Others find completeness in a time of their lives where death is no stranger. They share a common denominator that draws them to each other, creating their family.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Marilyn Miller’s new audiobook is a stirring and character-driven tale that is sure to leave listeners spellbound, as they follow Caroline and her friends who attempt to make sense of their lives, and, despite the struggles they face, celebrate what binds them together.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Only A Woman Can Make A Difference” by Marilyn Miller through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors' books or eBooks to life through audio narration.
