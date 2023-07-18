U2opia Technology Teams Up with Force for Health Network
New Orleans, LA, July 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- U2opia Technology Chairwoman Joaneane Smith announces that the company has teamed up with My Healthy Globe, Inc. dba The Force For Health Network, a woman-owned business to begin public testing of the advanced Cybersecurity platform Situ. Ms. Smith made the announcement at the Department Of Energy's 2023 Small Business Conference in New Orleans.
U2opia, a consortium of technology and administrative executives with extensive experience in both industry and defense, has exclusively licensed Cybersecurity technologies from the DOE's Oak Ridge National Laboratory Resilience and Intelligence Division that offer new methods for advanced cybersecurity monitoring in real-time. Situ, a system for identifying and visualizing suspicious behavior from real-time cybersecurity data, and unconcealable signatures of malware will begin its public testing next week.
ORNL's technologies are integrated into U2opia's anomaly detection system to deliver advanced security capabilities with an Artificial Intelligence-informed visualization tool. The software can be deployed quickly with no added hardware and limited human engagement.
"Identifying and quickly responding to attempted cybersecurity attacks is an urgent need across government and industry," said Susan Hubbard, deputy for science and technology at ORNL.
"Cybersecurity is the most top-of-mind issue for many of the educational, healthcare, government, and financial leaders that we are already talking to. Vendors and partners of these institutions are prioritizing the improvement of their digital security constantly, so we are thrilled to to team up with U2opia, to pull through some required testing together to see how it stands up in public markets. The fact that we get to partner with another minority and women-owned firm, like U2opia, on an opportunity like this is just icing on the cake." - Lucy Howell
The Situ team led by John Goodall, includes Kelly Huffer, Joel Reed, and Dave Richardson is based on years of ORNL research and development in anomaly detection algorithms that are rooted in machine learning and probabilistic modeling. The technology was supported by funding through ORNL's Laboratory Directed Research and Development program, the Department of Defense, DOE, and DHS.
UT-Battelle manages ORNL for the Department of Energy's Office of Science, the single largest supporter of basic research in the physical sciences in the United States. The Office of Science is working to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time. For more information visit the DOE's website
My Healthy Globe, Inc. dba The Force For Health Network is a woman owned and led mixed-media publishing company focused on helping both individuals and leaders become a better force for health, for themselves and their communities. Features include a private social media network (Chamber of Health systems); integrated Virtual Health Academy (with Virtual Classrooms); Force For HealthGo *Virtual Wellness Club; Reality Health Games and a mixed media platform to produce and share outcomes.
U2opia Technology, provides patented and proprietary software and hardware as a service, ultimately to help protect internal/external work and employee related data assets.
Photo: L-R Cassandra Stuart McGee-Strategy & Performance Contract Manager at ORNL, Joaneane Smith Chairwomen of U2opia Tech, Director Shalanda Baker DOE Office of Economic Impact and Diversity, Cheif Shalaya T. Morissette DOE Office of Minority Business and Workforce Division.
