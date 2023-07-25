Author Jacob Jones's New Audiobook, “Heroes Rising: The Beginning: Book 1,” Follows Five Heroes Who Set Out on an Epic Quest That Proves to be Incredibly Dangerous

Recent audiobook release “Heroes Rising: The Beginning: Book 1,” from Audiobook Network author Jacob Jones, is a compelling and gripping novel set in a fantastical world of magic and adventure. After five heroes gather to accept a quest, their journey takes them to a dangerous land, where their survival hangs in the balance.