Author Jacob Jones's New Audiobook, “Heroes Rising: The Beginning: Book 1,” Follows Five Heroes Who Set Out on an Epic Quest That Proves to be Incredibly Dangerous
Recent audiobook release “Heroes Rising: The Beginning: Book 1,” from Audiobook Network author Jacob Jones, is a compelling and gripping novel set in a fantastical world of magic and adventure. After five heroes gather to accept a quest, their journey takes them to a dangerous land, where their survival hangs in the balance.
Lusby, MD, July 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jacob Jones, who currently resides in South Maryland with his wife and two children and has always enjoyed writing stories, has completed his new audiobook, “Heroes Rising: The Beginning: Book 1”: a riveting fantasy adventure that tells the story of a band of heroes who find themselves trapped in a mysterious land of magic and unparalleled dangers.
“In the year of 2674 Xamir, the era of adventurers, a great battle took place for the world's fate,” writes Jacob. “A group of adventurers stood at the base of a mountain as a devilish fiend threatens to take over their world. A goddess shows up and lends the adventurers her power to save the world. With the help of the goddess, the adventurers are victorious, but at a great cost. In the wake of the battle, these unsung heroes guide the world into the era of legendary heroes and magic.
“The year is 1335 Eglarest after the legendary heroes' era, and the adventurers gather in the kingdom of Evergreen. Five adventurers band together and accept a quest. Their travels bring them to a land where they soon realize they are trapped in a magical barrier. Danger lurks all around them every step of the way while trying to escape.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Jacob Jones’s new audiobook will take listeners on an epic and unforgettable journey loaded with suspense and thrills. As Jacob’s tale unfolds, will the adventurers escape, or will they perish in the attempt?
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Heroes Rising: The Beginning: Book 1” by Jacob Jones through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
