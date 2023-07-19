Dr. Linda D. Hackett Celebrated as a VIP Member of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine’s Summer 2023 Issue
Smyrna, DE, July 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Linda D. Hackett of Dover, Delaware is celebrated as a VIP Member in the summer 2023 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine for her outstanding achievements and contributions in the fields of nonprofit and education.
About Dr. Linda D. Hackett
Dr. Linda D. Hackett is the senior vice president, co-founder and statewide academy director of Delaware Multicultural and Civic Organization (DEMCO), a nonprofit organization whose goal is to heighten and promote educational, economic, and social stability through the provision of after-school programs in school districts throughout the state. She is also the president of the RAF Foundation, engaged in orchestrating a community systemic effort to restore, advocate and address financial literacy awareness to students and adults. RAF will serve to meet critical needs through awareness programs among them housing, job readiness, nutrition, transportation, child care, educational, and credit repair.
At DEMCO, Dr. Hackett works with school boards, superintendents, principals, state agencies, staff and civic leaders, implementing curriculum opportunities in schools, community centers, churches, and the DEMCO facility. She uses state standards to assure core values are maintained.
DEMCO has been in existence for 26 years and focuses on prevention, financial literacy, and an array of curriculum choices including languages such as Chinese and Spanish, academic programming, social and economic development, and IT Adult Programming for IC3 certification. It also includes mentoring and connections to wrap around programs. Through the DEMCO Academy, DEMCO serves the communities in the state of Delaware, specifically Kent County, and over 98% of its programs are free. According to a study of DEMCO conducted by the University of Delaware from 2015 – 2018, the organization has served over 9000 clients.
“I co-founded DEMCO because as an educator, I knew more community programs were needed to meet the needs of the students and parents in all zip codes. Strong families’ equal strong communities,” said Dr. Hackett.
Prior to her involvement in DEMCO, Dr. Hackett held numerous positions. She was a former human relations commissioner appointed by the Mayor of Dover, Delaware; a math teacher; a professional advisor/organizer; a student council advisor; a math league advisor; a math department chair, and a student teacher advisor for the Capital School District. In addition, she was involved with the CSD Partnership with DSU; was the alternate routes advisor for DSU and UFD; a teacher/mentor; a workshop facilitator for the University of Delaware; a teacher resource center trainer; an adjunct professor at DSU; a principal of an alternative school; a grant writer; a community development organizer; a real estate owner; a DEMCO mentor advisor and proctor for IC3 Informational Technology Exam for teenagers and adults.
Linda has been the recipient of numerous honors, including the National Science Foundation Award (DE) and the State STEM Recipient Award (DE) and the Honorary Sheriff Award. She was the State News Winner for Best State Multicultural and Community Outreach Non-Profit Organization for three years; won the 21st Century Award for CSD, the NAACP Award, and was a Kent County Unsung Heroes Outreach nominee. In addition, she won the Eastern Star Community Outreach/Educator Award and an award from the Capital School District Referendum Team. She was recognized as a Woman of the Month for May 2022 by P.O.W.E.R. and has been featured on the famous Reuters Billboard in Times Square, New York.
Dr. Hackett has written various publications including “A Religious Based Value System Overcomes the Challenges of Diverse Cultures, Diverse Religions and Indifferent Behaviors in Education” and "Student Mentoring Program.” She was the co-author of “Outdoor Classroom.” Currently, Dr. Hackett co- publishes a bi-weekly journal to help make families aware of what services are available in the area to enhance the quality of life for all family members.
Dr. Hackett is a member of DELTA Sigma Theta sorority and the Phi Delta Kappa sorority. She belongs to the Calvary Baptist Church and serves on its budget committee. She was also a financial consultant for the motion picture, “God’s Amazing Grace” starring Clifton Davis.
A mother of four children, Dr. Hackett has three sons; one has a Ph.D. in Economics and the other two have an M.Ed. Her daughter has two Masters and is a reverend. Dr. Hackett believes her children have been successful due to their strong support system, as it is essential in obtaining an education. “All children are educators and continue to make a difference in the lives of thousands of people,” said Dr. Hackett. “As an educator I wanted to help prepare every student to meet the challenges of the world and to be able to have their aspirations realized. DEMCO came into existence while I was teaching. I knew more was needed after retiring, and that is why I have continued to serve.”
Linda received her B.S in Education from Delaware State University, and her M.S. in Human Resource Management/School Supervision from Wilmington University. She earned her Ph.D.in Theology from Friends University.
ABOUT P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
About Dr. Linda D. Hackett
Dr. Linda D. Hackett is the senior vice president, co-founder and statewide academy director of Delaware Multicultural and Civic Organization (DEMCO), a nonprofit organization whose goal is to heighten and promote educational, economic, and social stability through the provision of after-school programs in school districts throughout the state. She is also the president of the RAF Foundation, engaged in orchestrating a community systemic effort to restore, advocate and address financial literacy awareness to students and adults. RAF will serve to meet critical needs through awareness programs among them housing, job readiness, nutrition, transportation, child care, educational, and credit repair.
At DEMCO, Dr. Hackett works with school boards, superintendents, principals, state agencies, staff and civic leaders, implementing curriculum opportunities in schools, community centers, churches, and the DEMCO facility. She uses state standards to assure core values are maintained.
DEMCO has been in existence for 26 years and focuses on prevention, financial literacy, and an array of curriculum choices including languages such as Chinese and Spanish, academic programming, social and economic development, and IT Adult Programming for IC3 certification. It also includes mentoring and connections to wrap around programs. Through the DEMCO Academy, DEMCO serves the communities in the state of Delaware, specifically Kent County, and over 98% of its programs are free. According to a study of DEMCO conducted by the University of Delaware from 2015 – 2018, the organization has served over 9000 clients.
“I co-founded DEMCO because as an educator, I knew more community programs were needed to meet the needs of the students and parents in all zip codes. Strong families’ equal strong communities,” said Dr. Hackett.
Prior to her involvement in DEMCO, Dr. Hackett held numerous positions. She was a former human relations commissioner appointed by the Mayor of Dover, Delaware; a math teacher; a professional advisor/organizer; a student council advisor; a math league advisor; a math department chair, and a student teacher advisor for the Capital School District. In addition, she was involved with the CSD Partnership with DSU; was the alternate routes advisor for DSU and UFD; a teacher/mentor; a workshop facilitator for the University of Delaware; a teacher resource center trainer; an adjunct professor at DSU; a principal of an alternative school; a grant writer; a community development organizer; a real estate owner; a DEMCO mentor advisor and proctor for IC3 Informational Technology Exam for teenagers and adults.
Linda has been the recipient of numerous honors, including the National Science Foundation Award (DE) and the State STEM Recipient Award (DE) and the Honorary Sheriff Award. She was the State News Winner for Best State Multicultural and Community Outreach Non-Profit Organization for three years; won the 21st Century Award for CSD, the NAACP Award, and was a Kent County Unsung Heroes Outreach nominee. In addition, she won the Eastern Star Community Outreach/Educator Award and an award from the Capital School District Referendum Team. She was recognized as a Woman of the Month for May 2022 by P.O.W.E.R. and has been featured on the famous Reuters Billboard in Times Square, New York.
Dr. Hackett has written various publications including “A Religious Based Value System Overcomes the Challenges of Diverse Cultures, Diverse Religions and Indifferent Behaviors in Education” and "Student Mentoring Program.” She was the co-author of “Outdoor Classroom.” Currently, Dr. Hackett co- publishes a bi-weekly journal to help make families aware of what services are available in the area to enhance the quality of life for all family members.
Dr. Hackett is a member of DELTA Sigma Theta sorority and the Phi Delta Kappa sorority. She belongs to the Calvary Baptist Church and serves on its budget committee. She was also a financial consultant for the motion picture, “God’s Amazing Grace” starring Clifton Davis.
A mother of four children, Dr. Hackett has three sons; one has a Ph.D. in Economics and the other two have an M.Ed. Her daughter has two Masters and is a reverend. Dr. Hackett believes her children have been successful due to their strong support system, as it is essential in obtaining an education. “All children are educators and continue to make a difference in the lives of thousands of people,” said Dr. Hackett. “As an educator I wanted to help prepare every student to meet the challenges of the world and to be able to have their aspirations realized. DEMCO came into existence while I was teaching. I knew more was needed after retiring, and that is why I have continued to serve.”
Linda received her B.S in Education from Delaware State University, and her M.S. in Human Resource Management/School Supervision from Wilmington University. She earned her Ph.D.in Theology from Friends University.
ABOUT P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence RecognizedContact
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
Syndi Reibman
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
Syndi Reibman
Categories