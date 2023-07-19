Dr. Anthony L. Rice Recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2023 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Riverside, CA, July 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Anthony L. Rice of Riverside, California, has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2023 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of Education/Leadership.
About Dr. Anthony L. Rice
Dr. Anthony L. Rice is the principal of Moreno Valley Unified School District in Moreno Valley, California. The Moreno Valley Unified School District is the third-largest district in Riverside County and the 23rd largest in California, educating nearly 32,000 students in grades TK-12 at 40 schools.
In his role as principal, Dr. Rice is responsible for the oversight of the staff, faculty, and student body. He implements programs and resources and provides educational leadership. He also serves as a liaison with the local community and parents. Dr. Rice is an innovative educator and school leader, and specializes in working with at risk students, creating opportunities to maximize their educational experience.
Previously, Dr. Rice was a special education coordinator for Moreno Valley Unified School District. He also hosted a podcast called The Color of Leadership. This platform was created so that listeners and educators have an opportunity to establish critical conversations around the table with extraordinary people who are in the roles of either: superintendents, directors or site administrators, teachers, and mentors in their own right. The goal of this platform is to exclusively allow guests to share their own personal journeys and experiences with our audience as they navigate the educational and professional system as a person of color.
Born on November 29, 1973, in Shreveport, Louisiana, Anthony earned his Ed.D. from California Polytechnic University, Pomona. He is married to Yolanda Rice and has two children, Anthony Jr., and Victoria. He is also a caretaker for his mother Lillian Rice and mother-in law Victoria Medel where they reside in Riverside, California.
Dr. Rice is affiliated with Omega Psi Phi Fraternity and works closely with the N.A.A.C.P. In his spare time, Anthony likes camping and cycling.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government, and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians, and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all the networking, exposure, and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
