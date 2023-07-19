Michele Briscoe Honored as a VIP for Summer 2023 Issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine
Brooklyn, NY, July 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Michele Briscoe of Brooklyn, New York has been honored as a VIP in the summer 2023 issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine for her outstanding contributions and great success in the fields of real estate investment, city transit, and multilevel marketing.
About Michele Briscoe
Michele Briscoe is the owner of Briscoe Investment Enterprises, a real estate investment company based in Brooklyn, New York. Michele is responsible for investing in real estate properties.
Briscoe has served as an MTA NYC Transit Authority station agent since 1997 and continues to do so while running her own business. In addition, Michele is also a distributor for VASAYO, a multilevel marketing company created by Dallin Larsen and Karree Larsen. The company distributes nutritional supplements which includes MicroLife Nutritionals.
Recognized for her many accomplishments, Briscoe has been honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award and was chosen as a Woman of the Month for April 2019 and July 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. She was also honored with the Distinction Award for the first quarter of 2020 and was featured in the spring 2020 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine. Briscoe was also featured on the Reuters Billboard in Times Square in New York City and was interviewed on P.O.W.E.R. Radio®.
Born March 1, 1964, Michele obtained a B.S. in Banking and Money Management from Adelphi University in 1988. She is a member of Delta Sigma Pi. Previously, she worked for the Realize Food Company. In her spare time, Michele enjoys family activities and relaxing.
For further information, contact fortuneseeker82.vasayo.com.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) AND powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
