Author Linda Wingrove Rosenbery's New Audiobook, "After the Flash," Movingly Narrates a Historic Tale of War, Relationships & Her Evolving Bond with Her Japanese Mother
Recent audiobook release “After the Flash: One Woman's Journey from Japan to GI Town,” from Audiobook Network author Linda Wingrove Rosenbery, tells the true story of the author and her mother Cheiko's relationship. Overtime, they begin to grow closer and improve their bond as Cheiko shares her harrowing experiences growing up in Japan during the Second World War.
New York, NY, July 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Linda Rosenbery, who holds a master’s degree in mental health counseling, has completed her new audiobook, “After the Flash: One Woman's Journey from Japan to GI Town,” an emotional and stirring historical fiction that explores the heartache and struggles faced by the author and her mother over the course of their lives, and how they worked to mend their relationship.
Born and raised in Park Forest, Illinois, formerly known as “GI Town,” After her undergraduate studies at DePaul University, where she graduated with a political science degree, she developed a keen interest in military history, especially the war in the Pacific during WWII. The author has lived in both Minnesota and Indiana for several years, working in jails and prisons as a counselor for the incarcerated. Although she left GI Town for good in 2015, Rosenbery still lives in the Chicago area near all her siblings.
“I am often asked about the title of the book,” writes Rosenbery. “‘After the Flash’ references the atomic bombing of Nagasaki, Japan, on a beautiful summer morning on August 9, 1945. ‘One Woman’s Journey’ from 1945 Japan to GI Town, references my mother, Chieko, as a teen, then very young woman, who hastily marries a US Marine and is planted for the next fifty years in Park Forest, Illinois, the country’s first planned village for returning WWII GIs.”
Rosenbery continues, “Chieko realized only a year after being in the States that the plane ticket she purchased to fly from Tokyo to Midway Airport in Chicago was, unfortunately, a very permanent one-way ticket. She could not return to Japan. She would have to endure too much shame for failing her marriage. Although she never admitted it, I believe she would have been ridiculed not so much by her family but by her community in and around the Gofukumachi neighborhood. Her mother might have understood. After all, Grandmother Sadako was often absent with her travels to Manchuria to stay with her own family, sometimes several times a year. But Chieko would be an outcast. Perhaps no man would marry a divorced woman. Besides, she had little, if no, attraction for Japanese males. Chieko’s ‘falling on the sword,’ as did brokenhearted Cio-Cio-San an in the final scene of ‘Madame Butterfly,’ was her determination to raise her children the best she could and, if lucky, to outlive her husband to finally be free.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Linda Wingrove Rosenbery’s new audiobook is a poignant and character-driven tale that will resonate with listeners of all backgrounds as they experience the tumultuous relationship between the author and her mother, and their efforts to repair their bond. Expertly paced and deeply personal, Rosenbery weaves an unforgettable and impactful story that is sure to remain with listeners long after its stunning conclusion.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “After the Flash: One Woman's Journey from Japan to GI Town” by Linda Rosenbery through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
Born and raised in Park Forest, Illinois, formerly known as “GI Town,” After her undergraduate studies at DePaul University, where she graduated with a political science degree, she developed a keen interest in military history, especially the war in the Pacific during WWII. The author has lived in both Minnesota and Indiana for several years, working in jails and prisons as a counselor for the incarcerated. Although she left GI Town for good in 2015, Rosenbery still lives in the Chicago area near all her siblings.
“I am often asked about the title of the book,” writes Rosenbery. “‘After the Flash’ references the atomic bombing of Nagasaki, Japan, on a beautiful summer morning on August 9, 1945. ‘One Woman’s Journey’ from 1945 Japan to GI Town, references my mother, Chieko, as a teen, then very young woman, who hastily marries a US Marine and is planted for the next fifty years in Park Forest, Illinois, the country’s first planned village for returning WWII GIs.”
Rosenbery continues, “Chieko realized only a year after being in the States that the plane ticket she purchased to fly from Tokyo to Midway Airport in Chicago was, unfortunately, a very permanent one-way ticket. She could not return to Japan. She would have to endure too much shame for failing her marriage. Although she never admitted it, I believe she would have been ridiculed not so much by her family but by her community in and around the Gofukumachi neighborhood. Her mother might have understood. After all, Grandmother Sadako was often absent with her travels to Manchuria to stay with her own family, sometimes several times a year. But Chieko would be an outcast. Perhaps no man would marry a divorced woman. Besides, she had little, if no, attraction for Japanese males. Chieko’s ‘falling on the sword,’ as did brokenhearted Cio-Cio-San an in the final scene of ‘Madame Butterfly,’ was her determination to raise her children the best she could and, if lucky, to outlive her husband to finally be free.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Linda Wingrove Rosenbery’s new audiobook is a poignant and character-driven tale that will resonate with listeners of all backgrounds as they experience the tumultuous relationship between the author and her mother, and their efforts to repair their bond. Expertly paced and deeply personal, Rosenbery weaves an unforgettable and impactful story that is sure to remain with listeners long after its stunning conclusion.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “After the Flash: One Woman's Journey from Japan to GI Town” by Linda Rosenbery through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
Contact
Audiobook NetworkContact
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Categories