Author Linda Wingrove Rosenbery's New Audiobook, "After the Flash," Movingly Narrates a Historic Tale of War, Relationships & Her Evolving Bond with Her Japanese Mother

Recent audiobook release “After the Flash: One Woman's Journey from Japan to GI Town,” from Audiobook Network author Linda Wingrove Rosenbery, tells the true story of the author and her mother Cheiko's relationship. Overtime, they begin to grow closer and improve their bond as Cheiko shares her harrowing experiences growing up in Japan during the Second World War.