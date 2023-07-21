Lottie Weaver, Courtney Sillner and Moriah Rodriguez Join The Influencer Marketing Factory as New TikTok Talents
The Influencer Marketing Factory has signed three new creatives into their roster of talents that will be represented by the agency.
Lottie Weaver, Courtney Sillner and Moriah Rodriguez are newly signed TikTok creators that are now part of The Influencer Marketing Factory’s agency. Their content caught the eye of The Influencer Marketing Factory’s Talent department. The Influencer Marketing Factory is a global influencer marketing agency that helps brands and companies engage with Gen Z & Millennials on TikTok, YouTube and Instagram.
Lottie Weaver is a lifestyle creator based in Nevada. She makes content about her everyday life with her husband and three daughters. Lottie began making content less than a year ago and has grown to a combined following of 590K+ followers on TikTok and Instagram. Her audience enjoys watching funny moments of her with her kids as well as tuning in to see her latest product recommendations, beauty tips, and outfit of the day videos. “This is something so new to me, but I am very optimistic for a bright future with signing to The Influencer Marketing Factory,” Lottie said.
Courtney Sillner is a lifestyle creator based in Connecticut. She attended a performing arts high school and has always explored her creativity side. She grew up watching many popular YouTubers and became inspired to create her own content. She is mainly known for her mystery unboxings showing today’s newest toys and games. She has coined her slogan as “having a quarter-life crisis on the internet” and her goal is to create a fun, lighthearted platform for her audience. Besides creating content, Courtney has also launched her very own coloring book! “I'm excited about being signed to The Influencer Marketing Factory and working together on new opportunities with a team!” Courtney said.
Moriah Rodriguez is a college student based in Texas. She began making content full-time two years ago and has since grown a combined following of 390K followers across all platforms. Moriah enjoys making content about the newest beauty trends, trying viral makeup products and styling different outfits. She has partnered with today’s biggest beauty and fashion brands such as YSL Beauty, Maybelline and Prada. “I’m thrilled to be a part of IMF Talent! These past two years I’ve been able to become a full time content creator and I’m super excited to have the agency by my side when it comes to the business aspect of being a content creator!” Moriah said.
The agency now exclusively represents TikTok creators with a combined followers base of 44M+ and plans to continue this pace of expansion.
About The Influencer Marketing Factory:
The Influencer Marketing Factory is a global influencer marketing agency that help brands and companies engage with Gen Z & Millennials on TikTok, YouTube and Instagram.
