Author Shelemiah's New Audiobook, "With the Almighty, Nothing Succeeds Like Failure: Volume 1," Shows How the Lord's Presence in the Author's Life Forever Shaped His Path

Recent audiobook release “With the Almighty, Nothing Succeeds Like Failure: Volume 1,” from Audiobook Network author Shelemiah, is a powerful exploration of how the author's relationship with God has instilled in him deep devotion throughout the years, influencing his path in life to become a pastor in order to help bring others closer to the Lord.