Author Shelemiah's New Audiobook, "With the Almighty, Nothing Succeeds Like Failure: Volume 1," Shows How the Lord's Presence in the Author's Life Forever Shaped His Path
Recent audiobook release “With the Almighty, Nothing Succeeds Like Failure: Volume 1,” from Audiobook Network author Shelemiah, is a powerful exploration of how the author's relationship with God has instilled in him deep devotion throughout the years, influencing his path in life to become a pastor in order to help bring others closer to the Lord.
New York, NY, July 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Shelemiah, who has spent twenty years studying natural physics and fifty-four years as a pastor, has completed his new audiobook, “With the Almighty, Nothing Succeeds Like Failure: Volume 1”: a profound and compelling testimonial of how the author’s faith and relationships with the Lord has affected his life, as well as a commentary on the sixty-six books of the Bible.
“The most ancient and primordial of all sacred text is the Scriptures of Truth,” writes Shelemiah. “There are three basic principles used in this commentary, and they are literal, historical, and grammatical. The literal principle means that in general, the Scriptures speaks in the literal terms, we must let it speak for itself. The historical principle interprets all passages in their historical context. The grammatical requires us to understand the basic grammatical structure of each sentence in the original language,” writes author Shelemiah.
“This work is an abridgement, a brief retelling of events, that will come from the Book of books (Scriptures) with no attempt to be responsible for anything but the events in the order in which they appear in the work of Scripture. These volumes are dedicated to the preaching of the word of God. For it is written, ‘How shall they hear without a Preacher? And how shall they preach accept they be sent?’ (Romans 10:14-15) The first volume will present God the Father’s (Omnipresence) dispensation. The second volume will present God the Son’s (Omnipotent) dispensation. The third volume will present God the Holy Ghost’s (Omniscient) dispensation.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Shelemiah’s new audiobook will help to draw listeners to the Lord and inspire them to open their hearts and minds to the teachings of their Heavenly Father.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “With the Almighty, Nothing Succeeds Like Failure: Volume 1” by Shelemiah through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
