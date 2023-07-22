Addressing the Impact of Heat on Medications During Transportation: PMC Pharmacy Advocates for Private Hand Delivery to Safeguard Patient Safety

A key issue arising from this summer's record breaking heat waves is the effect on mail order medication that sits in hot mailboxes or porches. There is a solution and it's important for our most vulnerable residents, often dealing with chronic conditions, to follow the directions on their medication that they should be stored at 59 to 77 degrees °F in a cool, dry place. The solution is a local independent pharmacy.