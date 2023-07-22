Addressing the Impact of Heat on Medications During Transportation: PMC Pharmacy Advocates for Private Hand Delivery to Safeguard Patient Safety
A key issue arising from this summer's record breaking heat waves is the effect on mail order medication that sits in hot mailboxes or porches. There is a solution and it's important for our most vulnerable residents, often dealing with chronic conditions, to follow the directions on their medication that they should be stored at 59 to 77 degrees °F in a cool, dry place. The solution is a local independent pharmacy.
Philadelphia, PA, July 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- With growing concerns over rising temperatures in the Delaware Valley, PMC Pharmacy emphasizes the critical need to address the potential impact of heat on medications during transportation. The effects of heat on various medications can put patients at risk of Adverse Drug Events (ADEs), leading to potential hospitalization and compromised health outcomes.
The impact of high temperatures on medications can vary depending on the specific drug, potentially rendering them less potent or entirely ineffective. Changes in physical properties, such as softening, melting, brittleness, or alterations in color, texture, or consistency, can hinder proper dissolution or absorption in the body. Moreover, prolonged exposure to heat can cause medications to expire earlier than expected, posing efficacy and safety concerns. Heat-sensitive medications, like insulin, may lose their effectiveness, further jeopardizing patient safety. Additionally, pressurized containers, such as inhalers, may be at risk of leakage or explosion, potentially leading to injuries or contamination.
Despite these risks, traditional mail order pharmacies expose medications to prolonged transit times and various external factors, including extreme temperatures and excessive humidity. While some medications may be more heat-resistant, it is essential to store them in cool, dry places, away from direct sunlight or heat sources.
PMC Pharmacy, operating in Montgomery County, is committed to prioritizing patient safety through its innovative private hand delivery service. PMC Hand Delivery ensures that medications are transported directly from the pharmacy to the patient's doorstep on the same day, eliminating the need for regional stops or sorting centers, and reducing the time medications spend in potentially unfavorable conditions. This proactive approach significantly mitigates the adverse effects of heat-induced degradation of medications, offering patients an optimal solution for safeguarding medication integrity.
By maintaining direct communication with patients, PMC Pharmacy further strengthens the integrity of the delivery process, providing reassurance and peace of mind to those in their care.
"We firmly believe that private hand delivery is a superior alternative to traditional mail order services," states Brian Dunleavy, CEO of PMC Pharmacy. "Our patient-centric approach and unwavering commitment to medication safety make PMC the trusted choice for mitigating the adverse effects of heat on medications."
PMC Pharmacy, a Prescription Management Company serving Patients, Providers, Medical At Home, and Long Term Care Facilities in the Delaware Valley, remains dedicated to ensuring the well-being of its patients through innovative and patient-focused solutions.
For more information about PMC Pharmacy and their private hand delivery service, please contact:
Alex Antosh
Phone: 215-922-2502 x517
Email: alex.antosh@pmcrx.com
Website: www.pmcrx.com
Categories