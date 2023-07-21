BDA Wins Investment Banking Firm of the Year and Leadership Award
New York, NY, July 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- BDA Partners is pleased to have won Investment Banking Firm of the Year at the 14th Annual International M&A Awards.
BDA Managing Partner, Euan Rellie, was awarded the 2023 M&A Advisor Leadership Award.
These awards are judged by the M&A Advisor, the world’s premier leadership organization for M&A, restructuring, and financing professionals. These latest awards are in recognition of BDA’s unique regional and global presence and the firm’s exceptional record of closing transactions, even during volatile market conditions.
Andrew Huntley, BDA Managing Partner, said, “We’re proud to be recognised, again, as Investment Banking Firm of the Year. Over 27 years, we’ve built the leading Asia-focused investment bank. Our sector expertise and reach across seven Asian and two Western offices enables us to deliver success for clients, even in a tougher year for the whole M&A industry. We continue to grow market share. We appreciate our clients, our partners, and our colleagues for all their support.”
Roger Aguinaldo, Founder and CEO of The M&A Advisor, said, “The International M&A Awards celebrate the power of global collaboration. These awards honor the remarkable achievements of experts who transcend borders to unlock exceptional value. This year’s Leadership Award encompasses Euan’s career to date, which demonstrates excellence and is exemplary of the leaders in the international M&A industry. Following the footsteps of other Leadership recipients, Euan’s clients and the industry have unquestionably been the beneficiaries of his efforts.”
Rellie will be inducted into The M&A Advisor Hall of Fame during The M&A Advisor’s Signature Awards Gala in November 2023.
About BDA Partners
BDA Partners is the global investment banking advisor for Asia. We are a premium provider of Asia-related advice to sophisticated clients globally, with over 25 years’ experience advising on cross-border M&A, capital raising, and financial restructuring. We provide global reach with our teams in New York and London, and true regional depth through our seven Asian offices in Mumbai, Singapore, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Seoul, and Tokyo. BDA has deep expertise tin the Chemicals, Consumer & Retail, Health, Industrials, Services and Technology sectors. We work relentlessly to earn our clients’ trust by delivering insightful advice and outstanding outcomes.
BDA Partners has strategic partnerships with William Blair, a premier global investment banking business, and with DBJ (Development Bank of Japan), a Japanese Government-owned bank with US$150bn of assets.
bdapartners.com
