WMTH-FM Celebrates 60+ Years on 9/23/23
WMTH-FM, the student operated radio station with studios at the three Maine Township High Schools (Park Ridge and Des Plaines Illinois) is celebrating 60+ years on Saturday September 23, 2023 with an open house and reunion activities. The event is hosted by WMTH Alumni, a group of 300+ former WMTH staffers.
Chicago, IL, July 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- WMTH-FM, the student operated radio station with studios at the three Maine Township High Schools is celebrating 60+ years on Saturday September 23, 2023. Current and past students are invited to attend a morning open house at each studio. The afternoon will feature a “Celebrity Open Mic” event at the Maine East High School Auditorium at 2601 Dempster Street, Park Ridge, Illinois beginning at 1 P.M.
WMTH-FM first went on the air on December 20, 1959 with the voices of actor Harrison Ford and television weatherman Marshall Seese who broadcasted a live basketball game to suburban Chicago. Since that time, thousands of students staffed the station. Among those past staffers include Steve Goodman, Rich Koz, Mike Walcher, Joe Passarella, Scott Cohn, Janet Shamlian, Roz Varen and countless others. It has been requested that only past staffers and a maximum of one guest each are invited.
This event has been organized by WMTH Alumni, a group of over 300 past staffers, aged up to 82 years old who reside across the United States and beyond.
WMTH-FM first went on the air on December 20, 1959 with the voices of actor Harrison Ford and television weatherman Marshall Seese who broadcasted a live basketball game to suburban Chicago. Since that time, thousands of students staffed the station. Among those past staffers include Steve Goodman, Rich Koz, Mike Walcher, Joe Passarella, Scott Cohn, Janet Shamlian, Roz Varen and countless others. It has been requested that only past staffers and a maximum of one guest each are invited.
This event has been organized by WMTH Alumni, a group of over 300 past staffers, aged up to 82 years old who reside across the United States and beyond.
Contact
WMTH AlumniContact
Dave Schubert
703-999-2408
wmthalumni.com
Dave Schubert
703-999-2408
wmthalumni.com
Multimedia
Categories