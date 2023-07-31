Author Diane S. Abernathy's New Audiobook, "Present Suffering, Future Glory," is a Profound Story of How the Author's Faith Helped Her Endure Unimaginable Loss and Trauma
Recent audiobook release “Present Suffering, Future Glory,” from Audiobook Network author Diane S. Abernathy, is a powerful and stirring tale that follows the author as she reflects upon her trials, from a tragic accident that left her son paralyzed to losing her husband to cancer, and how her faith provided a path forward through the darkness she endured.
West Chester, OH, July 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Diane S. Abernathy, a prolific author who grew up in Indianapolis, Indiana and views writing as her own form of therapy, has completed her new audiobook, “Present Suffering, Future Glory”: a compelling and thought-provoking look at how the author’s life has been shaped by tragedy and struggles, and how the author’s relationship with the Lord helped her to survive despite the trauma around her.
On August 12, 1995, James Abernathy, fifteen-year-old son of the author and her husband, Larry Abernathy, was playing Marco Polo in a neighbor's swimming pool late one night when he dove into the shallow end, breaking his neck and becoming permanently paralyzed from the shoulders down. In “Present Suffering, Future Glory,” Diane chronicles the tragic event and the years that she was his primary caregiver. She also shares candidly about her struggle with borderline personality disorder and her attempted suicide in May 2017, which initiated a horrific experience in a rehabilitation facility. Six months after that experience of her own, her husband of forty-three years was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and died four weeks later.
Published by Audiobook Network, author Diane S. Abernathy’s new audiobook is a heartbreaking but ultimately hopeful story that reveals how, despite the incredible losses she faced, the author never lost sight that the Lord must have a plan for her. Through sharing her story, Diane hopes to connect with others who may be experiencing similar trials in their own lives and encourage them not to give up on God and trust that he will guide them through the difficult times despite how impossible they may initially seem to be.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Present Suffering, Future Glory” by Diane S. Abernathy through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
On August 12, 1995, James Abernathy, fifteen-year-old son of the author and her husband, Larry Abernathy, was playing Marco Polo in a neighbor's swimming pool late one night when he dove into the shallow end, breaking his neck and becoming permanently paralyzed from the shoulders down. In “Present Suffering, Future Glory,” Diane chronicles the tragic event and the years that she was his primary caregiver. She also shares candidly about her struggle with borderline personality disorder and her attempted suicide in May 2017, which initiated a horrific experience in a rehabilitation facility. Six months after that experience of her own, her husband of forty-three years was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and died four weeks later.
Published by Audiobook Network, author Diane S. Abernathy’s new audiobook is a heartbreaking but ultimately hopeful story that reveals how, despite the incredible losses she faced, the author never lost sight that the Lord must have a plan for her. Through sharing her story, Diane hopes to connect with others who may be experiencing similar trials in their own lives and encourage them not to give up on God and trust that he will guide them through the difficult times despite how impossible they may initially seem to be.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Present Suffering, Future Glory” by Diane S. Abernathy through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
Contact
Audiobook NetworkContact
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Categories