Author Willie Simon's New Audiobook, "Waiting for My Ride" is a Profound and Reflective Autobiographical Account of the Author's Life and the Struggles He's Overcome
Recent audiobook release “Waiting for My Ride,” from Audiobook Network author Willie Simon, is a deeply personal and stirring tale that takes listeners on an emotional journey through the author's past, as he looks back on the challenges he's endured. As Simon weaves his tale, he reveals how his experiences have shaped his outlook to live life to the fullest.
Sacramento, CA, July 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Willie Simon, a loving husband and proud father of three, has completed his new audiobook, “Waiting for My Ride”: a fascinating memoir that follows the author as he revisits his past, ponders his present and questions what lies ahead for him based on the choices he makes.
Born in Dundee, Mississippi, author Willie Simon is the grandson of sharecroppers who raised him during the early years of his life. At the age of eleven he moved to Kansas City, and upon graduating from high school, he briefly attended college before enlisting in the United States Air Force. After eight years of service, the author was discharged and returned to college before beginning a thirty-one-year career with ExxonMobil.
“Each day I wake to see the light of day,” shares Simon. “Be it a good day or a not-so-good day or a bad day, I realize it is the best day of my life, and I will rejoice in that day. I will not worry about yesterday or tomorrow. Yesterday will never come again, and tomorrow will be twenty hours, fifty-nine minutes, and fifty-nine seconds away. The closest I will ever get to tomorrow is twenty-three hours, fifty-nine minutes, and fifty-nine seconds. With life, all things are possible. If I have life, I must LIVE.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Willie Simon’s new audiobook is a poignant reminder of the importance of appreciating every single day one is gifted, and to never take anything in life for granted. By sharing his story, Simon hopes to inspire listeners to never give up hope despite whatever challenges may present themselves, and to trust in God’s plan for their futures.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Waiting for My Ride” by Willie Simon through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
