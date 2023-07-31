Author Willie Simon's New Audiobook, "Waiting for My Ride" is a Profound and Reflective Autobiographical Account of the Author's Life and the Struggles He's Overcome

Recent audiobook release “Waiting for My Ride,” from Audiobook Network author Willie Simon, is a deeply personal and stirring tale that takes listeners on an emotional journey through the author's past, as he looks back on the challenges he's endured. As Simon weaves his tale, he reveals how his experiences have shaped his outlook to live life to the fullest.