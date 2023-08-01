Author John Michele's New Audiobook, "Club Morocco," is a Story of One of the Author's Young Relatives Who Experienced Both the Good and Bad of the World at a Young Age
Recent audiobook release “Club Morocco,” from Audiobook Network author John Michele, is a captivating tale that centers around the life of one of the author's family members and reveals how the immigrants and first- and second-generation Americans in the author's family always had one another's back while striving to reach their dreams of security and wealth.
New York, NY, August 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- John Michele, a loving father and grandfather who grew up in a multicultural ethnic neighborhood north of Boston, Massachusetts, has completed his new audiobook, “Club Morocco”: a compelling novel that follows the life of one of the author’s relatives that spans a time period of prohibition to the 1950s.
Author John Michele began his career in finance and banking, first as a teller, and rose to organize a newly chartered bank in Southern New Hampshire, where he served as Chairman, President, and CEO. The bank grew to twelve locations and became a publicly traded company listed on NASDAQ before it merged into a large Boston Institution. After the merger, he served as President of its New Hampshire operations. A graduate of Northeastern University and the School of Banking at Williams College, the author has also served as an advisory board member of the Whittemore School of Business and Economics at the University of New Hampshire. Currently, he resides in Bedford, New Hampshire, and enjoys gardening, growing fig-trees, and fly fishing.
“I believe it is important and necessary to state that my story was not taken from crime news or real events,” writes John. “Many of the characters were part of my extended family during my teen years, and their actual names were in fact used. Today, reality seems to cloud imagination but not destroy it. There may be some unavoidable unpleasant comparisons of a name, place, or situation. However, one cannot be held responsible for the roll of the dice, better described as chance.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author John Michele’s new audiobook is a poignant and eye-opening tale that will reveal how dishonest, self-serving government entities used their authority to cheat and lie at the expense of anyone in their way. Deeply personal and emotionally explosive, “Club Morocco” will appeal to immigrants, particularly to Sicilian Italians, and their extended families.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Club Morocco” by John Michele through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
Author John Michele began his career in finance and banking, first as a teller, and rose to organize a newly chartered bank in Southern New Hampshire, where he served as Chairman, President, and CEO. The bank grew to twelve locations and became a publicly traded company listed on NASDAQ before it merged into a large Boston Institution. After the merger, he served as President of its New Hampshire operations. A graduate of Northeastern University and the School of Banking at Williams College, the author has also served as an advisory board member of the Whittemore School of Business and Economics at the University of New Hampshire. Currently, he resides in Bedford, New Hampshire, and enjoys gardening, growing fig-trees, and fly fishing.
“I believe it is important and necessary to state that my story was not taken from crime news or real events,” writes John. “Many of the characters were part of my extended family during my teen years, and their actual names were in fact used. Today, reality seems to cloud imagination but not destroy it. There may be some unavoidable unpleasant comparisons of a name, place, or situation. However, one cannot be held responsible for the roll of the dice, better described as chance.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author John Michele’s new audiobook is a poignant and eye-opening tale that will reveal how dishonest, self-serving government entities used their authority to cheat and lie at the expense of anyone in their way. Deeply personal and emotionally explosive, “Club Morocco” will appeal to immigrants, particularly to Sicilian Italians, and their extended families.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Club Morocco” by John Michele through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
Contact
Audiobook NetworkContact
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Categories