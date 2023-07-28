GD's e-Bridge Webinar Provides EMS and Hospitals a Better Understanding of Communication Platforms
Ridgefield, NJ, July 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- General Devices is launching a webinar centered around the e-Bridge Communication Platform, and how it helps healthcare teams, on August 23, 2023, at 1pm EST. Moderated by National Sales Manager Randall Hawkins, the e-Bridge webinar will be a conversation between former EMS and Hospital professionals. Panelists include Northeast Regional Manager Michael Pisano, North Central Regional Manager Mitch Scott and Midwest Regional Manager Christine Laking.
e-Bridge is an emergency communications and telehealth platform that enables live, HIPAA-secure communications between and among EMS and hospital teams. This is done through sharing pictures, audio, voice and text messaging, video and live streaming. It provides audio and visual alerts and notifications with real-time ETA tracking, and allows 12-lead management from any monitor. With a suite of highly-configurable extensions e-Bridge allows users to tailor its interface, alerts, buttons, workflow and more.
e-Bridge webinar attendees can expect to walk away with a better understanding of:
- e-Bridge features and capabilities
- the value e-Bridge provides to different teams in the healthcare space
- how to set your team up for success when using e-Bridge
- results you can expect to see once you implement e-Bridge
About the panelists:
Randall Hawkins has worked in Fire/EMS for his entire adult life. In the late 1990s, his wife encouraged him to look into working in medical sales due to his passion for bridging the communication gap amongst healthcare teams. He has been with GD for 13 years and loves that he can help to improve the health and well-being of thousands of patients a day.
Michael Pisano was the ALS Coordinator in a combination fire department in Pennsylvania before becoming GD’s Northeast Regional Manager. His past experiences have made him an advocate for new technologies and has given him a responsive drive with innovative ideas.
Mitch Scott gained an understanding of the many hurdles that medical professionals have and the communication needs that healthcare teams face through his work as a paramedic. He now uses that experience to advocate for advanced communication solutions that can help hospitals, EMS and paramedicine teams improve their patient care.
Christine Laking can appreciate the challenges that both EMS and hospital teams face when it comes to communication. As a former user of GD communication solutions she brings pre-hospital experience in private EMS and the fire department, as well as hospital experience as an ER nurse to her work as Midwest Regional Manager at GD.
Register for the e-Bridge webinar to learn more about how this communication solution can help your teams.
About GD (General Devices)
GD is a Healthtech company specializing in communication solutions that help EMS and hospitals deliver simply seamless patient care. Powered by responsive innovation, GD’s user-friendly solutions facilitate rapid, secure, voice, telehealth and data sharing communications across care teams to help save time, money and lives. Backed by a 40+ year history and thousands of implementations, GD is a widely revered industry leader. Visit https://general-devices.com/ to learn more.
Media Contact:
Alessia Ambrosino
201-292-0417
marketing@general-devices.com
