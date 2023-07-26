VikeHost Announces a Workflow and Scheduling App Designed for the Manufacturing Industry
Phoenix, AZ, July 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- VikeHost, a division of Vike, today announced the launching of their new workflow app for the manufacturing sector. Manufacturing companies have struggled for decades with too much paperwork and managing workers on the manufacturing floor with workflow. Workflow creates a challenge between managers and workers.
Bolts Metallizing, a division of the Curtiss-Wright Company, reached an agreement to use VikeHost App to not only cut down on the amount of paperwork but streamline the workflow process from one manufacturing station to another. “The amount of time and money we have saved by having all the information on tablets versus the amount of paperwork needed for the same process is off the charts,” said Jay Ramos of CWST.
Managers are able to keep track of the workflow in real time, plus workers can use the VikeHost App to communicate when issues crop up sooner rather than later. “We couldn’t be happier with the results we’re getting and have enjoyed working with VikeHost to get this solution up and running,” says Marissa Gan with CWST.
The transition happened in a timely manner and included a 30-day trial run to help customize the App specific to their needs. “Having 30 days to use and evaluate the VikeHost App gave us more than enough time to make sure it would be something we could use,” Jay added. “Plus having an intuitive interface really allowed our workers to find it very easy to use and useful,” said Marissa.
VikeHost App is available at vikehost.com and comes with a 30-day trial offer.
Contact
Daniel DeSousa
508-378-3050
https://vike.com
