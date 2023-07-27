Empowering Inmates for a Successful Future - myObamacare TN Launches Re-Entry Health Insurance Program (R-HIP) in Williamson County

myObamacare Tennessee, a prominent provider of quality health insurance education and enrollment services, is excited to unveil its groundbreaking Re-Entry Health Insurance Program (R-HIP) in TN. R-HIP is a vital initiative designed to equip inmates with essential resources upon their release from the Williamson County Jail empowering them for a successful transition back into society. The program will be conducted on the last Tuesday of each month and is open to all inmates approaching release.