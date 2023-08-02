Author Nitki's Dad's New Audiobook, "Dear Molly," is a Heartfelt Account of How Important It is to Follow One's Inspiration, No Matter How Unexpected It May Be
Recent audiobook release “Dear Molly,” from Audiobook Network author Nitki's Dad, explores the moment in which the author's path forever changed after being inspired by a performance from Swedish singer Molly Sandén. Feeling the need to put pen to paper, Nitki's Dad found himself compelled to share how Molly's beauty and talent impacted him and encouraged him to follow his dreams in life.
New York, NY, August 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Nitki's Dad, a prolific writer and friend to all he encounters, has completed his new audiobook, “Dear Molly”: a poignant discussion on what the author found inspiration from and in throughout the year, encouraging to take his first steps as an author.
Originally from northwest Ohio, Nitki’s Dad grew up in a large family and spent his spare time being active, participating in all types of sports. It was in his teen years when the author would become aware of a spiritual path that he would discover decades later. A veteran of the US marines, his spiritual growth took off with a set of principles and values beyond reproach, which would strengthen his foundation, and see him through a few dark times, including some that were long after he no longer wore the uniform. Understanding life is not a spectator sport, Nitki’s Dad strives to live each day to the fullest and focus on trying to be better than who he was yesterday.
“When I first saw the YouTube video of ‘Husavik’ (‘My Hometown’), Molly's energy and physical beauty hit me like a lightning bolt. I would feel a connection to her songs; but her powerful voice reached deep within, reminding me that life was to be lived, not merely existed. The smile in her eyes reminded me of the radiant beauty and majesty of the northern lights; her performance at the Oscars preshow sealed it for me. I felt the full force of that lightning strike. I sensed her strong internal strength watching the interview she gave about her story, admiring it even though I don't understand the Swedish language. I was captivated by it all, but there was more,” writes Nitki’s Dad.
“Don't dismiss a gift because the packaging isn't what you think it should be. Open your eyes, heart, mind, and soul, nurturing them all. Focus on the next step and motivate yourself to move in your heart's direction, find it, reach for it, embrace it, and share it with others to spread a little light like ripples in a pond. I do not know your name yet, but I am making this affirmation long before we ever meet or recognize each other's light and energy. I want the reason to be for a season and for that season to last beyond our lifetime, and I hope you will feel the same.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Nitki's Dad’s new audiobook is a powerful lesson in the incredible blessings one can find when they refuse to compare themselves to others and strive towards achieving the best that they can do with what life has given them. Expertly paced and thought-provoking, “Dear Molly” is an impactful spiritual journey that is sure to remain with listeners long after its poignant conclusion.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Dear Molly” by Nitki's Dad through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors' books or eBooks to life through audio narration.
