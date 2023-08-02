Author Nitki's Dad's New Audiobook, "Dear Molly," is a Heartfelt Account of How Important It is to Follow One's Inspiration, No Matter How Unexpected It May Be

Recent audiobook release “Dear Molly,” from Audiobook Network author Nitki's Dad, explores the moment in which the author's path forever changed after being inspired by a performance from Swedish singer Molly Sandén. Feeling the need to put pen to paper, Nitki's Dad found himself compelled to share how Molly's beauty and talent impacted him and encouraged him to follow his dreams in life.