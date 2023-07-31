Carlton Senior Living Receives Great Place to Work® Certification, Recognizing Its Dedication to Employee Fulfillment and Growth
Carlton Senior Living is proud to announce that it has earned the "Great Place to Work®" certification for the fourth consecutive year, highlighting the organization's steadfast dedication to nurturing a positive work environment where employees can flourish and find genuine fulfillment.
Concord, CA, July 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Lindsey Flores, Vice President of Corporate Development, expressed her excitement about the achievement, stating, "It's wonderful that Carlton has received acknowledgment for being a 'Great Place to Work®' because this is something I've known to be true for many years now. Since starting with Carlton in 2005, I've been able to grow through being invested in, supported, and offered developmental opportunities. To me, Carlton is more than a job. It's even more than a career. Working for Carlton feels like a purpose to me, and I am proud to come to work each day for such a great company."
The Great Place to Work® certification process involves an anonymous survey conducted among employees to gather feedback on their experiences, job satisfaction, and perceptions of the workplace. The survey results are analyzed to evaluate trust, camaraderie, and pride levels within the organization. If the company meets the criteria, it earns the certification, acknowledging its commitment to creating a positive work environment.
According to the survey, 81% of Carlton Senior Living employees believe it is a great place to work compared to only 57% for an average U.S.-based company. In addition, 89% of employees believe their work at Carlton has special meaning beyond just a job. Moreover, 87% of employees expressed satisfaction with the training and development opportunities offered, reflecting Carlton Senior Living's commitment to promoting professional growth and advancement.
Carlton Senior Living has achieved the Great Place to Work® certification due to its outstanding company culture and commitment to its employees. The organization's core commitments, Love, Honor, and Provide, create a nurturing and supportive environment where staff members feel valued and appreciated. Many team members have been with Carlton for over 20 years, and over 300 staff members have been part of the Carlton family for at least six years. Carlton's remarkable employee longevity demonstrates the supportive culture that defines the company.
Moreover, Carlton's focus on promoting from within and investing in professional development programs through Carlton University empowers team members to grow and excel in their roles. This emphasis on personal and professional growth enables employees to provide exceptional service to the residents, fostering a sense of fulfillment and purpose in their work—a unique aspect referred to as the "second paycheck" at Carlton.
President Dave Coluzzi shared his thoughts on the recent accomplishment, “Happy employees lead to happy residents—our Great Place to Work® certification validates our investment in our employees. When our employees feel fulfilled, they can provide the best care and service, improving the quality of life for our residents. This recognition reinforces our belief that a supportive and rewarding workplace is essential to the happiness of our entire Carlton family.”
By prioritizing its employees' well-being and creating a positive work environment, Carlton Senior Living has earned the "Great Place to Work®" certification, recognizing its commitment to creating a rewarding and fulfilling place for employees to build their careers.
