International Photographic Council (IPC) Awards Luncheon Date Announced
The International Photographic Council (IPC), a non-governmental organization of the United Nations, is excited to announce the upcoming IPC Awards Luncheon. The event will be held on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, from 11:30 AM to 2:30 PM in the Delegates Dining Room of the United Nations in New York City.
New York, NY, July 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Prestigious event to honor Industry executive, photographers and scholarship recipients.
The International Photographic Council (IPC), a non-governmental organization of the United Nations, is excited to announce the upcoming IPC Awards Luncheon. The event will be held on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, from 11:30 AM to 2:30 PM in the Delegates Dining Room of the United Nations in New York City.
The IPC Awards Luncheon is a prestigious event that celebrates outstanding achievements in the field of photography. The highlight of the event will be the presentation of the IPC Hall of Fame Award to Mr. Neal Manowitz, President and COO of Sony Electronics North America. This prestigious honor recognizes Mr. Manowitz's exceptional contributions to the field of photography and his remarkable leadership within the industry.
The IPC will also recognize several talented professional photographers with the IPC Professional Photography Achievement Award. This accolade celebrates their remarkable skills and contributions to the art of photography. Furthermore, the IPC will announce the recipients of the James L. Chung Memorial Scholarship Awards, acknowledging and supporting aspiring photographers who demonstrate outstanding potential.
Individual tickets for the IPC Awards Luncheon are priced at $200 each, with tables of 10 available for $1,800. As an exclusive offer, attendees can benefit from a 10% discount on table purchases by using the promo code TABLE10 at the time of checkout. Tickets are limited, and early booking is strongly encouraged to secure your attendance at this highly anticipated event. Tickets can be purchased exclusively through the IPC website at https://www.ipc-un.org/calendar/ipc-award-luncheon.
The International Photographic Council (IPC) serves as a vital platform for promoting photography as an art form and fostering global understanding through visual storytelling. As an NGO of the United Nations, the IPC plays a crucial role in advocating for the power of photography to inspire change, drive cultural dialogue, and raise awareness of important global issues.
For more information about the IPC Awards Luncheon and the International Photographic Council (IPC), please visit the official IPC website at www.ipc-un.org.
About the International Photographic Council (IPC)
The International Photographic Council (IPC) is a multinational, non-profit, non-governmental organization (NGO) of the United Nations, composed of representatives from every major sector of the photographic industry. Founded in 1974, IPC is dedicated to increasing worldwide recognition of photography as a universal means of communication. IPC’s motto is “Peace Through Photography, the Universal Language.”
The International Photographic Council (IPC), a non-governmental organization of the United Nations, is excited to announce the upcoming IPC Awards Luncheon. The event will be held on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, from 11:30 AM to 2:30 PM in the Delegates Dining Room of the United Nations in New York City.
The IPC Awards Luncheon is a prestigious event that celebrates outstanding achievements in the field of photography. The highlight of the event will be the presentation of the IPC Hall of Fame Award to Mr. Neal Manowitz, President and COO of Sony Electronics North America. This prestigious honor recognizes Mr. Manowitz's exceptional contributions to the field of photography and his remarkable leadership within the industry.
The IPC will also recognize several talented professional photographers with the IPC Professional Photography Achievement Award. This accolade celebrates their remarkable skills and contributions to the art of photography. Furthermore, the IPC will announce the recipients of the James L. Chung Memorial Scholarship Awards, acknowledging and supporting aspiring photographers who demonstrate outstanding potential.
Individual tickets for the IPC Awards Luncheon are priced at $200 each, with tables of 10 available for $1,800. As an exclusive offer, attendees can benefit from a 10% discount on table purchases by using the promo code TABLE10 at the time of checkout. Tickets are limited, and early booking is strongly encouraged to secure your attendance at this highly anticipated event. Tickets can be purchased exclusively through the IPC website at https://www.ipc-un.org/calendar/ipc-award-luncheon.
The International Photographic Council (IPC) serves as a vital platform for promoting photography as an art form and fostering global understanding through visual storytelling. As an NGO of the United Nations, the IPC plays a crucial role in advocating for the power of photography to inspire change, drive cultural dialogue, and raise awareness of important global issues.
For more information about the IPC Awards Luncheon and the International Photographic Council (IPC), please visit the official IPC website at www.ipc-un.org.
About the International Photographic Council (IPC)
The International Photographic Council (IPC) is a multinational, non-profit, non-governmental organization (NGO) of the United Nations, composed of representatives from every major sector of the photographic industry. Founded in 1974, IPC is dedicated to increasing worldwide recognition of photography as a universal means of communication. IPC’s motto is “Peace Through Photography, the Universal Language.”
Contact
International Photographic CouncilContact
Kathy Magrane
631-838-5822
Https://www.ipc-un.org
Kathy Magrane
631-838-5822
Https://www.ipc-un.org
Categories