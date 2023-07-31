BDA Advises on the Sale of MFS Technology to Victory Giant Technology
New York, NY, July 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- BDA Partners is pleased to announce that its client, Tree House Limited (“THL”), has entered into an agreement with Victory Giant Technology (“Victory Giant”) for the sale of MFS Technology (“MFS”) for an enterprise value of up to US$460m.
BDA Partners advised THL and MFS on the transaction.
MFS is an industry leader and pioneer in the design and manufacture of flexible printed circuits. Headquartered in Singapore and with manufacturing facilities in Malaysia and China, MFS offers a comprehensive suite of solutions, including R&D, circuit design, material selection, prototyping, and world-class manufacturing and assembly. THL acquired MFS in 2017; since then, MFS has built a strong presence in the high-value, fast-growing automotive, industrial, and medical markets, which now account for approximately 75% of its revenues.
Paul DiGiacomo, Managing Partner & Head of Financial Sponsors, BDA, said, “Our involvement with MFS on two successful transactions is a testament to BDA’s ability to deliver value to our financial sponsor clients. This transaction serves as a great example of how we guide our clients throughout the different stages of business growth and help them manage the complexities related to trade sales.”
Simon Kavanagh, Partner & Head of Industrials, BDA, said, “We are extremely pleased to have advised on this transaction and to have worked with the MFS management team for the second time. MFS and Victory Giant are an ideal strategic fit and this transaction is an excellent outcome for all stakeholders, including customers and employees. This deal is another testament to our strong industrial practice, our in-depth understanding of advanced manufacturing businesses, and the positive outlook for the PCB and electronics industry.”
Deal team
Simon Kavanagh, Partner, Head of Industrials, Hong Kong
Jeffrey Wang, Partner, Co-Head of Shanghai, Shanghai
Dorothy Cai, Director, Shanghai
Fengnu Ge, Vice President, Shanghai
Xiao Kun Li, Associate, Shanghai
Siyu Huang, Analyst, Shanghai
About MFS Technology
Headquartered in Singapore, MFS Technology is a global innovator of interconnect solutions, specializing in FPC, PCB and Rigid Flex for various applications including automotive, industrial and medical. With a strong emphasis on research and development, circuit design, material selection, rapid prototyping, and top-tier manufacturing and assembly, MFS caters to a global client base across various regions including the US, Europe, Greater China, and Southeast Asia.
About BDA Partners
BDA Partners is the global investment banking advisor for Asia. We are a premium provider of Asia-related advice to sophisticated clients globally, with over 25 years’ experience advising on cross-border M&A, capital raising, and financial restructuring. We provide global reach with our teams in New York and London, and true regional depth through our seven Asian offices in Mumbai, Singapore, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Seoul and Tokyo. BDA has deep expertise in the Chemicals, Consumer & Retail, Health, Industrials, Services and Technology sectors. We work relentlessly to earn our clients’ trust by delivering insightful advice and outstanding outcomes. BDA Partners has strategic partnerships with William Blair, a premier global investment banking business, and with DBJ (Development Bank of Japan), a Japanese government-owned bank with US$150bn of assets.
US securities transactions are performed by BDA Partners’ affiliate, BDA Advisors Inc., a broker-dealer registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). BDA Advisors Inc. is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and SIPC. In the UK, BDA Partners is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). In Hong Kong, BDA Partners (HK) Ltd. is licensed and regulated by the Securities & Futures Commission (SFC) to conduct Type 1 and Type 4 regulated activities to professional investors. www.bdapartners.com
