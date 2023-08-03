Author Darrell R. Kelley's New Audiobook, “The Book of UWGEAM,” is a Profound, Faith-Based Resource to Guide Listeners Towards a Life of Peace and Happiness Through God
Recent audiobook release “The Book of UWGEAM,” from Audiobook Network author Darrell R. Kelley, is a compelling and eye-opening guide to help listeners understand how a better life awaits them through their Heavenly Father. The author utilizes the acronym, "UWGEAM," to reveal how the Lord is master of the universe, the world, all other gods, and of everything and anything, including one's own self.
Jonesboro, GA, August 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Darrell R. Kelley has completed his new audiobook, “The Book of UWGEAM”: an engaging and heartfelt assortment of advice drawn from the author’s own relationship with the Lord to help listeners find happiness and value in life through God, no matter their background or religious beliefs.
Born and raised in Boston, Massachusetts, author Darrell R. Kelley has felt God all his life and truly believes the Lord is a part of every single person, regardless of what religion they follow or where they come from. After starting his career as a salesman for Kirby Vacuums, Darrell went into real-estate. Currently, the author is involved in the restaurant industry, where he meets and greets people in the name of God.
“‘UWGEAM’ is about love, unity, and respecting one another regardless of religion,” shares Darrell. “UWGEAM stands for God of the universe, God of the world, God of all gods, God of everything, and God of anything including me. Where can we go wrong acknowledging the God of it all?
“This book will lift you and guide you to a clear understanding of what God is all about. We cannot say we love God, but on the other hand, we hate each other. This book is not about hatred, and trust me, you will never find this much love anywhere else. I put God first, and I encourage you to do the same. Believe me, you will not regret it.
“This book is the way of life, and it's about maintaining a better life for everyone. When you listen to this book, you will feel better about yourself and each other. But most importantly, you will feel better about God. God has created us equally. Therefore, we have the ability to think for ourselves and understand that UWGEAM is God, and God is God of the universe, God of the world, God of all gods, God of everything, and God of anything, including me. It's time to let the past go and focus on the future let's accept each other for who we are because we all came from God, UWGEAM.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Darrell R. Kelley’s new audiobook is aimed at helping listeners explore what the Lord can do for those who truly believe in his teachings and focus on the wonderful blessings that can be achieved through God. Poignant and eye-opening, Darrell’s writings will challenge listeners to reject the hatred of the world around them and embrace God’s love as the ultimate path to a better way of life and understanding.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “The Book of UWGEAM” by Darrell R. Kelley through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
Born and raised in Boston, Massachusetts, author Darrell R. Kelley has felt God all his life and truly believes the Lord is a part of every single person, regardless of what religion they follow or where they come from. After starting his career as a salesman for Kirby Vacuums, Darrell went into real-estate. Currently, the author is involved in the restaurant industry, where he meets and greets people in the name of God.
“‘UWGEAM’ is about love, unity, and respecting one another regardless of religion,” shares Darrell. “UWGEAM stands for God of the universe, God of the world, God of all gods, God of everything, and God of anything including me. Where can we go wrong acknowledging the God of it all?
“This book will lift you and guide you to a clear understanding of what God is all about. We cannot say we love God, but on the other hand, we hate each other. This book is not about hatred, and trust me, you will never find this much love anywhere else. I put God first, and I encourage you to do the same. Believe me, you will not regret it.
“This book is the way of life, and it's about maintaining a better life for everyone. When you listen to this book, you will feel better about yourself and each other. But most importantly, you will feel better about God. God has created us equally. Therefore, we have the ability to think for ourselves and understand that UWGEAM is God, and God is God of the universe, God of the world, God of all gods, God of everything, and God of anything, including me. It's time to let the past go and focus on the future let's accept each other for who we are because we all came from God, UWGEAM.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Darrell R. Kelley’s new audiobook is aimed at helping listeners explore what the Lord can do for those who truly believe in his teachings and focus on the wonderful blessings that can be achieved through God. Poignant and eye-opening, Darrell’s writings will challenge listeners to reject the hatred of the world around them and embrace God’s love as the ultimate path to a better way of life and understanding.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “The Book of UWGEAM” by Darrell R. Kelley through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
Contact
Audiobook NetworkContact
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Categories