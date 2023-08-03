Author Darrell R. Kelley's New Audiobook, “The Book of UWGEAM,” is a Profound, Faith-Based Resource to Guide Listeners Towards a Life of Peace and Happiness Through God

Recent audiobook release “The Book of UWGEAM,” from Audiobook Network author Darrell R. Kelley, is a compelling and eye-opening guide to help listeners understand how a better life awaits them through their Heavenly Father. The author utilizes the acronym, "UWGEAM," to reveal how the Lord is master of the universe, the world, all other gods, and of everything and anything, including one's own self.