Author Joe Flynn's New Audiobook, "The Miracle of Bubba: An Inspirational Dog Story," Tells the Story of a Courageous Dog Who Refused to Give Up After Becoming Paralyzed
Recent audiobook release “The Miracle of Bubba: An Inspirational Dog Story,” from Audiobook Network author Joe Flynn, is a powerful true story that follows the life of the author’s dog Bubba, who became paralyzed after an acute accident. Not one to give up, Flynn believed in Bubba as he worked to take back his life and overcome the challenges that lay ahead for him.
Belgrade, MT, August 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Joe Flynn, a lifelong dog lover, as well as a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, has completed his new audiobook, “The Miracle of Bubba: An Inspirational Dog Story”: a remarkable story of a highly intelligent and gifted, athletic dog who faces insurmountable odds as he fights to regain his health and his life.
Author Joe Flynn began his career working in the mailroom of a company, quickly moving his way up to senior management positions through perseverance, commitment, and hard work. Before becoming a Seattle native after four years in the Marine Corps, author Joe Flynn met his wife, René, in Seattle, and they have been married for over thirty-five years, with a beautiful family. Currently, they reside in Montana, where Flynn is able to enjoy many of the outdoor activities he loves to partake in, such as hiking, fishing, and bird-hunting.
Flynn shares, “Canine fibrocartilaginous embolism, better known as canine FCE, is not a term widely known by most dog owners; however, all dog owners will find this story riveting as they will learn and witness what can be accomplished when the love of an owner for his dog combined with man’s best friend loyally work in unison.
“You will find this story to be heartwarming, emotional, serious, and funny. It will grab you and draw you in. You will put yourself into the story and wonder, would you have stayed on this train of a true story, or would you have departed somewhere along the way?”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Joe Flynn’s new audiobook is a heartwarming tale that centers around a deep bond between owner and pet or, better said, two best friends working together to discover a path to survival. As listeners follow Bubba’s story, they’ll be challenged to consider how far they’d go to support their beloved dog even as the odds are against them.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “The Miracle of Bubba: An Inspirational Dog Story” by Joe Flynn through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
