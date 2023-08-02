Bayshore Concierge Medicine Announces the Opening of Its First Location in Tampa, FL
Bayshore Concierge Medicine Will Serve Residents of Tampa with 24/7 Access to Individualized and Comprehensive Care.
Tampa, FL, August 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Tampa residents and the surrounding communities will now have the opportunity to become a member of a luxury healthcare experience with the grand opening of Bayshore Concierge Medicine, led by esteemed Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Douglas Shapiro, and Practice Manager, Lauren Shapiro. The medically-advanced practice opens its doors to new members, offering unparalleled personalized care and patient-centric services.
Dr. Douglas Shapiro, a Board-Certified Family Medicine Physician, brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the Tampa community. Originally from Boca Raton, FL, Dr. Shapiro completed his undergraduate education at Lynn University before earning his medical degree at Lincoln Memorial University- Debusk College of Osteopathic Medicine (LMU-DCOM) in Tennessee. After medical school, Dr. Shapiro completed his Family Medicine Residency at Prisma Health-University of South Carolina, Greenville.
“My wife Lauren and I are thrilled to begin this transformative journey in the Tampa healthcare community at Bayshore Concierge Medicine,” said Dr. Douglas Shapiro. “Our vision is to redefine the patient-physician relationship, providing the highest standard of care and a personalized experience that truly places our patient’s well-being at the core of everything we do.”
Leading the practice alongside Dr. Shapiro is Lauren Shapiro, a seasoned healthcare professional with a strong background in practice management and customer experience. As Practice Manager, Lauren is dedicated to ensuring the seamless operation of the practice and creating an inviting, warm environment where patients feel valued and cared for. “Bayshore Concierge Medicine represents a new era of healthcare, where patients can expect to receive individualized attention and a proactive approach to health management,” said Lauren Shapiro.
Bayshore Concierge Medicine sets itself apart by providing exclusive services, including personalized health assessments, comprehensive wellness plans, 24/7 access to medical staff, preventative medicine, medical weight loss, menopausal hormone therapy, and extended appointment times that prioritize patient concerns and questions.
A grand opening event and ribbon-cutting ceremony presented by the Tampa Bay Chamber of Commerce will be announced in the coming weeks. For more information about Bayshore Concierge Medicine and to book a complimentary consultation, fill out the Patient Application, visit www.bayshoremedicine.com or call 813-727-3233. Follow Bayshore Concierge Medicine on Instagram and Facebook for the latest updates and offerings.
About Bayshore Concierge Medicine:
Bayshore Concierge Medicine is a premier healthcare practice located at 4100 W Kennedy Blvd, Suite 214, Tampa, FL 33609. Led by Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Douglas Shapiro, and Practice Manager, Lauren Shapiro, Bayshore Concierge Medicine is committed to redefining the patient experience by offering personalized, high-quality healthcare services. The practice's mission is to provide comprehensive and compassionate care to promote long-lasting health and well-being for all its valued patients.
Contact
Lauren Shapiro
813-727-3233
bayshoreconciergemedicine.com
813-727-3233
bayshoreconciergemedicine.com
