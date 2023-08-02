TEDxInglewood's Inaugural Event Happening in August
TEDxInglewood is set to make history by hosting their inaugural event.
Los Angeles, CA, August 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- TEDxInglewood the independently organized event, licensed by TED, will feature local voices and TED Talks videos under the theme of "Evolution" will take place on August 12, 2023 in Inglewood, CA from 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm.
Launched in 2009, TEDx is a program of locally organized events that bring the community together to share a TED-like experience. Some of the best talks from TEDx events have gone on to be featured on TED.com and garnered millions of views from audiences across the globe.
TEDxInglewood accelerates innovation and social impact through the power of big ideas, transformative live events, and empowering the community. TEDxInglewood exists to spread big ideas and elevate inspired citizenship in Inglewood and beyond. This inaugural event will feature 6 dynamic speakers that will share their Big Ideas.
TEDxInglewood Lead Organizer and Licensee, Rashunda Rene says, "This years theme 'Evolution' challenges us to question the old assumptions, stimulates us to explore new possibilities, and encourages us to make positive and impactful decisions that affect our lives and the future of our community." The entire team is excited to bring this event to the city of Inglewood with a mission to educate, inspire, and stimulate change, with the ultimate goal being deep discussion and action across our communities.
Speakers at TEDxInglewood include:
● BrandElsa Pereira – Founder, Haus of Elevation
● Davonte Green – Founder, The Giant's Den Leadership Network of Inspired Men
● Krystal Karter – Host, "It Had to Happen," the People's Podcast
● Vaughn Dabney - Founder, Unoma Haus
● Jarrett Nobles - Co-Founder, Highly Educated Not Rich Yet
● Janeya Griffin - Co -Founder, Equity Space Alliance
TEDxInglewood sponsors include: Our Culture Hub Foundation, Priceless Moments, Simply Creative Arts, Toss It Up Salad Inc., The Minority Connection, Our Culture Hub, The Good News Network, A3 Cuisine, DJ Aye Are, and Pyro Media.
For more information about TEDxInglewood, please visit:
https://tedxinglewoodca.com/
https://www.instagram.com/tedxinglewoodca/
About TEDx, x = independently organized event
In the spirit of ideas worth spreading, TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. At a TEDx event, TED Talks video and live speakers combine to spark deep discussion and connection in a small group. These local, self-organized events are branded TEDx, where x = independently organized TED event. The TED Conference provides general guidance for the TEDx program, but individual TEDx events are self-organized. (Subject to certain rules and regulations.)
About TED
TED is on a mission to discover and spread ideas that spark imagination, embrace possibility and catalyze impact. Our organization is devoted to curiosity, reason, wonder and the pursuit of knowledge — without an agenda. We welcome people from every discipline and culture who seek a deeper understanding of the world and engagement with others, and we invite everyone to engage with ideas and activate them in your community.
TED began in 1984 as a conference where Technology, Entertainment and Design converged. Today, it spans a multitude of worldwide communities and initiatives exploring everything from science and business to education, arts and global issues. Aside from the hundreds of TED Talks curated from our annual conferences and published on TED.com, we produce original podcasts, short video series, animated TED-Ed lessons and TV programs that are translated into more than 100 languages and distributed via partnerships around the world. Each year, more than 3,000 independently run TEDx events bring people together to share ideas and bridge divides in communities on every continent. Through the Audacious Project, TED has helped catalyze nearly $3 billion in funding for projects that seek to make the world more beautiful, sustainable and just. In 2020, TED launched Countdown, an initiative to accelerate solutions to the climate crisis and mobilize a movement for a net-zero emission future.
TED is owned by a nonprofit, nonpartisan foundation. Our aim is to help create a future worth pursuing for all.
For information about TED's upcoming conferences, visit http://www.ted.com/ registration
Contact
Rashunda Rene
323-354-8206
https://tedxinglewoodca.com/
Categories