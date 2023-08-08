Author A.E. Lee's New Audiobook, “One of the Lucky Ones,” is a Profound Memoir That Describes the Author’s Descent Into, and Eventual Escape from, an Abusive Marriage

Recent audiobook release “One of the Lucky Ones,” from Audiobook Network author A.E. Lee, is the compelling true story of how the author managed to survive domestic abuse at the hands of her own husband. Through courage and perseverance, Lee recounts how she managed to leave her marriage and navigate a judicial system that seemed stacked against her at every turn.