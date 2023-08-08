Author A.E. Lee's New Audiobook, “One of the Lucky Ones,” is a Profound Memoir That Describes the Author’s Descent Into, and Eventual Escape from, an Abusive Marriage
Recent audiobook release “One of the Lucky Ones,” from Audiobook Network author A.E. Lee, is the compelling true story of how the author managed to survive domestic abuse at the hands of her own husband. Through courage and perseverance, Lee recounts how she managed to leave her marriage and navigate a judicial system that seemed stacked against her at every turn.
New York, NY, August 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- A.E. Lee, a mother of two and a beloved sixth-grade teacher in Fairfax County, Virginia, has completed her new audiobook, “One of the Lucky Ones”: a poignant and stirring memoir that explores the domestic abuse faced by the author throughout her marriage and her eventual journey to freedom despite the obstacles standing in her way.
“I am a survivor of domestic violence,” shares Lee. “Even writing those words down now sends a chill up my spine. ‘Survivor of domestic violence.’ I watch Lifetime, I’ve seen the afterschool specials, attended events in support of ending domestic violence. Hell, one of my favorite made-for-TV movies, ‘No One Would Tell,’ starring Candance Cameron Bure, is all about domestic violence.
“The denial is what got me in the end. The denial that what I was experiencing day in and day out was domestic violence. The name-calling, the gaslighting, and even at times the physical violence. And I had seen what the survivors look like; I didn’t look like them. I had the perfect Instagram family: handsome husband, two beautiful children, and a big beautiful house in the suburbs of Washington, DC. I am an intelligent woman, but to have to say out loud that I was being abused is still too much for me to handle.
“As you read my story, please know that yes, it is all factual, and yes, my children and I are safe. I am one of the lucky ones. Not only was I able to get away, I had the financial means to fight. The unfortunate reality is that domestic violence victims stay with their abusers because of fear and not having anywhere else to turn.
“As I said, this is no fairy tale. Every word that details what happened to me over the course of that ten-year period is my own, pen to paper. There are highs and there are extreme lows, and through it all, I tried to maintain a sense of humor—after all, laughter through tears is my most favorite emotion.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author A.E. Lee’s new audiobook is a deeply emotional story that reveals how the author never lost hope through it all and held on to her determination to leave her abuser and create a better life for herself and her children. Through sharing her story, Lee aims to connect with other women who have faced domestic abuse and provide them the hope and encouragement they need to work towards their own freedom from abuse.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “One of the Lucky Ones” by A.E. Lee through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
