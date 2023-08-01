Michael Elias, MD Joins New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
Staten Island, NY, August 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the nation’s leading oncology practices, is proud to announce the addition of oncologist-hematologist Michael Elias, MD. Dr. Elias will practice at 1050 Clove Road, Staten Island, NY 10301 and 1384 Victory Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10301.
"We are excited to have Dr. Elias as part of the NYCBS family," said Jeff Vacirca, MD, CEO of NYCBS. “His dedication to delivering patient-centered and holistic care perfectly aligns with our practice's core values.”
As a Hematology/Oncology-trained physician, Dr. Elias possesses extensive expertise in treating a wide range of hematologic and oncologic diseases. He holds a particular interest in prostate, bladder, and lung cancers, ensuring that patients receive specialized and comprehensive care.
Dr. Elias earned his Doctor of Medicine degree from Rutgers New Jersey Medical School. He further enhanced his skills and knowledge through an Internal Medicine Internship & Residency at the University of Nevada, followed by a Hematology-Oncology Fellowship at Penn State Health Medical Center.
"Hematology-oncology is a field of rapid advancement, offering new therapies, treatment options, improved outcomes, and personalized care for patients," remarked Dr. Elias. "I find great fulfillment in guiding patients through challenging times and I eagerly anticipate serving the Staten Island community."
Please call (718) 732-4049 to make an appointment with Dr. Elias. For more information, visit nycancer.com.
