Janet DeMaria Named VIP for Fall Issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine
Placerville, CA, August 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Janet DeMaria of Placerville, California, has been named as a VIP for P.O.W.E.R. Magazine’s fall issue for her outstanding achievements and contributions in the field of apparel and fashion.
About Janet DeMaria
Interior designer turned inventor and entrepreneur Janet DeMaria is the developer of an updated version of the traditional baby onesie that makes changing diapers easier. This revolutionary infant body suit is called the Skadoosie which comes from the words “skedaddle” and “onesie.”
The Skadoosie, which is a patented USA made product of 100% natural organic USA cotton, strives to ensure the first few weeks are as stress free as possible for baby and parents. “The two very distinct aspects of the Skadoosie are the easy adjustable baby soft Velcro and the diaper slot in the back that allows parents to easily check the diaper without completely removing everything they are wearing,” DeMaria explains. “The truth is babies do not like having a onesie put over their heads and it’s a struggle to get their arms in the proper slots in the old style. Their arms are fragile and parents are afraid at times they will get hurt. The Skadoosie really minimizes that worry. It goes on them like a blouse.”
DeMaria first conceived of the idea for the innovative onesie after her husband Ron passed away at the age of 58 from Mesothelioma and she was left to raise her 13-year-old son on her own. As her son became more independent, she took a babysitting job and realized that infant bodysuits had not changed in more than 20 years since her son, Dylan, was a baby.
“My first job was for a four-month old baby named Alice. Upon my first diaper change I couldn’t believe that the onesie had not been updated from when my son was a baby so many years ago. I started experimenting with a prototype using my sewing skills along with my design background. One day I had put one of the prototypes on Alice and she kind of skedaddled off. That is how the name came to be.”
The product has won numerous awards including the Parent’s Magazine Editors Pick for 2018, the Lifetime Award for National Parenting Seal of Approval and the Mom’s Choice Award Gold. The Skadoosie can be purchased on skadoosie.com, Etsy, and Pinterest. In memory of Demaria’s late husband, a percentage of the funds from Skadoosie sales are donated to the Mesothelioma Research Foundation in finding a cure for Asbestos Cancer.
In addition to the Skadoosie, DeMaria has created a new product line called the Preemie, which is designed for premature babies. Similar in design to the Skadoosie, this version will be smaller, allowing lead line access for premature babies to wear them while being cared for in the Nursery Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of the hospital.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
