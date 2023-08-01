Byung Kim, MD Joins New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
Elmhurst, NY, August 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the nation’s leading oncology practices, is proud to announce the addition of oncologist-hematologist Byung Kim, MD. Dr. Kim will practice at 88-06 55th Ave., Elmhurst, NY 11373.
"We are proud to welcome Dr. Kim to the NYCBS family," said Jeff Vacirca, MD, CEO of NYCBS. "With the addition of Dr. Kim to our team, we are excited to expand our reach and provide exceptional care to even more patients in the Queens community."
Dr. Kim has a particular interest in thoracic and gastrointestinal oncology. Following national guidelines for diagnosis and treatment, he prioritizes understanding each patient's unique needs and desires, ensuring a personalized and tailored approach to their medical journey.
Born in South Korea and raised in Guatemala, Dr. Kim can connect with patients from diverse ethnic backgrounds and cultures. In addition to English, Dr. Kim is fluent in Korean and Spanish.
“I am very excited to have the opportunity to practice medicine with a very successful team of medical professionals and staff, and I am looking forward to serving the community of all ethnic backgrounds and cultures,” Dr. Kim said.
Previously, Dr. Kim practiced Hematology and Oncology at the Harold Alfond Center for Cancer Care. He was the former Chairman of the Cancer Committee and Medical Oncology physician leader for the National Accreditation Program for Lung and Rectal Cancer at Maine General Medical Center.
Dr. Kim earned his Doctor of Medicine from St. George’s University. He completed his Internal Medicine Residency and Hematology-Oncology Fellowship at Roger Williams Medical Center/ Boston University, where he served as Chief Medical Resident.
To make an appointment with Dr. Kim, please call 718-651-9398. For more information, visit nycancer.com.
About New York Cancer & Blood Specialists:
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) is a leading oncology practice in the New York Metropolitan area committed to providing world-class, patient-centered affordable care to patients with cancer and blood disorders in their own communities, close to family and friends. NYCBS has more than 30 locations and 35 hospital affiliations throughout Nassau and Suffolk counties, in the Bronx, Manhattan, Queens, Staten Island, and Brooklyn. We offer a multidisciplinary and comprehensive approach to care that utilizes the most advanced imaging, state-of-the-art therapies, cutting-edge clinical trials, on-site pharmacies, and an in-house laboratory with a full range of pathology services. Advocating for and ensuring the health and well-being of our patients is and always will be our top priority. For more information, visit www.nycancer.com.
Sarah Gould, Communications Director
631-574-8360
