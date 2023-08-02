New York Health Welcomes Urologist Paul Aaronson, MD, FACS
Queens, NY, August 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- New York Health (NY Health) is proud to announce the addition of board-certified urologist Paul Aaronson, MD, FACS. Dr. Aaronson will practice at 109-23 71st Rd., Forest Hills, NY 11375 and 107-15 Jamaica Ave., Richmond Hill, NY 11418.
“We are excited to welcome Dr. Aaronson to NY Health,” said Dr. Rohit Reejsinghani, FACP, MBA, Executive Director of NY Health. “He will make a great addition to our team and continue to provide the Queens community with exceptional urologic care.”
Dr. Aaronson was attracted to the specialty of urology because of the wide variety of conditions that urologists treat and the very interesting range of surgical procedures that urologists perform. Dr. Aaronson offers comprehensive care for a wide range of concerns, including prostate problems, cancers affecting the genito-urinary tract, kidney stones, voiding dysfunction, erectile dysfunction, and male infertility.
“My approach to patient care is to have every patient feel welcome in my practice and that I care about them as individuals,” Dr. Aaronson said. “I strive to educate my patients about their conditions and all appropriate diagnostic and therapeutic interventions. It is very important to me that my patients feel that they are being listened to and that I am accessible to them.”
Dr. Aaronson obtained his medical degree from SUNY Downstate College of Medicine in Brooklyn. He completed his General Surgery Residency at St. Luke's/Roosevelt Hospital Center and his Urology Residency at Lahey Clinic in Massachusetts. Dr. Aaronson is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons.
In his free time, Dr. Aaronson enjoys traveling, physical fitness, playing the guitar, and drawing.
To make an appointment with Dr. Aaronson, please call 718-544-5670. For more information, visit nyhealth.com.
About New York Health
New York Health (NYHealth) is the premier center for primary and specialty care services. Our network of outstanding physicians specialize in family medicine, internal medicine, physical therapy, nephrology, rheumatology, surgery, urology, OB/GYN, and interventional spine and pain. At NY Health, we are dedicated to healthcare excellence and provide highly professional, sensitive, and personalized care. For more information, visit nyhealth.com.
