Author Randal J. Hruska's New Audiobook, "Epiphany Through Songs," Explores Lyrics That Have Deepened the Author's Relationship with God and Might do the Same for Others

Recent audiobook release “Epiphany Through Songs,” from Audiobook Network author Randal J. Hruska, explores different songs and the ways in which the author has spiritually interpreted their lyrics to strengthen his connection with God. Throughout "Epiphany Through Songs," Hruska explores listeners to enter into a relationship with God by challenging their perceptions of the Lord through music.