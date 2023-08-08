Author Randal J. Hruska's New Audiobook, "Epiphany Through Songs," Explores Lyrics That Have Deepened the Author's Relationship with God and Might do the Same for Others
Recent audiobook release “Epiphany Through Songs,” from Audiobook Network author Randal J. Hruska, explores different songs and the ways in which the author has spiritually interpreted their lyrics to strengthen his connection with God. Throughout "Epiphany Through Songs," Hruska explores listeners to enter into a relationship with God by challenging their perceptions of the Lord through music.
Greeley, CO, August 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Randal J. Hruska, who describes himself as a person in transition and transformation and tries to remain open to new, nonjudgmental perspectives and nontraditional solutions, has completed his new audiobook, “Epiphany Through Songs”: a fascinating overview of certain songs that have inspired the author throughout his life through spiritual interpretations of their lyrics.
“Modern technology has made musical recording and listening easy,” writes Hruska. “Some of the songs started to speak to me spiritually. I was hearing, interpreting, and feeling things that I hadn’t ever experienced before. Soon, I started wondering about putting these thoughts, inspirations, and interpretations into some kind of medium that could be shared with others, hoping others could/would/should have the same experience that I was enjoying and growing with spiritually.
“The greatest source of insight into the interpretations in this book had better be the Holy Spirit. On a human level, American author, spiritual speaker, and Franciscan priest Richard Rohr has been the most influential person in my spiritual life and in this book-writing challenge. I have taken the liberty—and hopefully not in plagiarism or copyright infringement—to implement some of his ‘Daily Meditations’ themes into this book. It is my intent, through the interpretation of these song lyrics, to invoke for you, my readers, the same spiritual encounters that Richard has allowed me to experience. Richard is the founder of the Center for Action and Contemplation, and his daily meditations are available to everyone for free.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Randal J. Hruska’s new audiobook is a profound and compelling work that will help listeners gain a better understanding of the Lord and his teachings through the universal language of music. Spanning all different genres, Hruska takes listeners on a thrilling journey to discover the ways different lyrics have moved him, and how these lyrics might also spiritually impact others.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Epiphany Through Songs” by Randal J. Hruska through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Categories