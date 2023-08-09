Author Barb Leon, RN, MSN, PHN's New Audiobook, “Walking Onto Sacred Ground,” is a Thoughtful Collection of Memories from a Hospice Nurse’s Career
Recent audiobook release “Walking Onto Sacred Ground: Sharing a Registered Nurse’s Career in Oncology and Hospice, to Diminish the Fear and Anxiety About Death,” from Audiobook Network author Barb Leon, RN, MSN, PHN, is an examination of the peace and serenity found at the end of life.
Canton, OH, August 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Barb Leon, RN, MSN, PHN, a nurse who found her calling in caring for cancer patients, has completed her new audiobook, “Walking Onto Sacred Ground: Sharing a Registered Nurse’s Career in Oncology and Hospice, to Diminish the Fear and Anxiety About Death”: a powerful and uplifting work that hopes to disabuse listeners of their fears of death.
"Death, a subject not talked about freely by many of us, is commonly ignored although it is an important discussion to have," says Leon. "The lack of this discussion results in a continued fear and anxiety that surrounds this finite end of life as we know it. As a registered nurse, it is my belief that dealing with these emotions rather than avoiding the subject of death is to understand our role in life, to realize we are all mortals, and that it is our destiny to live and die.”
Published by Audiobook Network, Leon’s new audiobook uses her vast personal experience to alleviate her own daughter’s fears of death and what happens at the time of death. Leon wrote down her own experiences to help not only her daughter, but anyone who listens to these accounts of death that were often serene, peaceful, without pain, and without fear.
“By sharing my stories and my spiritual beliefs, I had hoped to diminish the fear and anxiety about death, and to encourage all of us to live life to its fullest since we are all mortals, we all have this one life to live,” Leon says.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Walking Onto Sacred Ground: Sharing a Registered Nurse’s Career in Oncology and Hospice, to Diminish the Fear and Anxiety About Death” by Barb Leon, RN, MSN, PHN through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
