Author F.J.J. Delegato's New Audiobook, “Legends of Orijon: Fall from Greatness,” Centers Around a Young Prince Who Must Unite His Homeland Against a Terrifying Foe

Recent audiobook release “Legends of Orijon: Fall from Greatness,” from Audiobook Network author F.J.J. Delegato, is a thrilling fantasy set in the world of Orijon, in which a great rift has caused the many races and tribes to divide and live on their own. As Prince Theos attempts to bring his people together, he'll be forced to overcome a dangerous threat coming from inside his own kingdom.