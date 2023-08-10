Author F.J.J. Delegato's New Audiobook, “Legends of Orijon: Fall from Greatness,” Centers Around a Young Prince Who Must Unite His Homeland Against a Terrifying Foe
Recent audiobook release “Legends of Orijon: Fall from Greatness,” from Audiobook Network author F.J.J. Delegato, is a thrilling fantasy set in the world of Orijon, in which a great rift has caused the many races and tribes to divide and live on their own. As Prince Theos attempts to bring his people together, he'll be forced to overcome a dangerous threat coming from inside his own kingdom.
Woodland, WA, August 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- F.J.J. Delegato, a lifelong resident of the pacific northwest, has completed his new audiobook, “Legends of Orijon: Fall from Greatness”: a compelling and enthralling adventure that follows a prince who hopes to unite the torn nations of Orijon in order to save his homeland, or risk losing her to an ancient evil that has been released by a trust friend and advisor.
Growing up in a large extended family, author F.J.J. Delegato thrived on the stories told around the dinner table. From his grandparents to his parents, aunts, and uncles, everyone had a story to tell, and it was these family moments that gave Delegato a deep appreciation for the art of storytelling. For the author, stories are not just a form of entertainment, they are the communication of truth; a form of learning from one generation to another.
Delegato shares, “Two hundred years have passed since one of Orijon's greatest treasures has vanished, causing a rift between the united tribes of Humans, Alminoids, Elves, Dwarves and Mel-rays. Now, Prince Theos wishes to mend the rift, but unbeknownst to him, Grand Advisor Malos has his own plans for the future. Lead by selfish ambition and a hunger for power, Malos unleashes a long-forgotten enemy. The two form a feeble alliance in hopes of bringing down the kingdom. Can Orijon stand firm between these two evils, or will she simply fall from greatness?”
Published by Audiobook Network, author F.J.J. Delegato’s new audiobook is a riveting tale that is sure to leave listeners spellbound and on the edge of their seats as Theos journeys to build his alliances for the ultimate battle of good versus evil. Character-driven and thought-provoking, Delegato weaves an unforgettable novel that is sure to remain with listeners long after its thrilling conclusion, leaving them ready for more.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Legends of Orijon: Fall from Greatness” by F.J.J. Delegato through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
