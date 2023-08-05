The City’s Largest Urban Picnic Returns on September 9, 2023
The international event, Diner en Blanc returns to Richmond, Virginia for its 6th edition.
Richmond, VA, August 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Le Diner en Blanc returns to Richmond for its 2023 Edition. This elegant and secret affair has become The foodie event of the year. On September 9 at a new secret location, guests are awaited to dine and dance under the stars.
Le Diner en Blanc is an event that transports us into another world. The sea of people all adorned in white creates images that are instantly "Instagram-able." Meeting new people or reuniting with longtime friends. Getting all dressed up to attend a dinner à la française where conversation and champagne are essential.
To maintain the uniqueness of Le Diner en Blanc, every guest has its part to play and observes certain requirements such as, Dress code: head-to-toe in white only. Elegance and Originality are key. Table setting: all white. French-influenced event only wine and/or Champagne are served.
To ensure that the location secret is kept undisclosed until the last minute, guests meet at the assigned departure location and are escorted by a Diner en Blanc volunteer.
So, the event location is left as clean as when guests arrived, they are required to leave with all their belongings, leftovers, and litter.
To keep up to date on event announcements, visit richmond.dinerenblanc.com or Facebook: DinerEnBlanc.Richmond, Instagram: dinerenblancrichmondva.
